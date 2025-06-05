Piers Morgan takes a jab at Meghan Markle with ‘sex tape’ remark over pregnancy dance video

British journalist Piers Morgan is receiving cheers and jeers following his reaction to Meghan Markle's controversial pregnancy dance video. With the throwback video, she celebrated the fourth birthday of her daughter, Princess Lilibet. The now-viral footage shows her dancing with Prince Harry in a maternity ward during her second pregnancy. Piers Morgan shared an X post while reacting to Meghan Markle’s viral pregnancy dance video. (File Photo, Instagram/@meghan)

Piers Morgan shared his remark while reacting to an X post about the video: "In a newly released throwback video from 2021, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dropped it low as she prepared to give birth to Princess Lilibet.”

Resharing it, the journalist wrote, “We’re about 2 months away from the sex tape…”

What does the video show?

In the newly released video from 2021, the Duchess of Sussex is seen dancing to the Baby Momma Dance song in a delivery room. Dressed in a black wrap dress, she shakes her hips to the beats of the music. At one point, Prince Harry joins her to show his dance moves. He is seen wearing a green hoodie and blue jeans.

While posting the video on Instagram, Markle wrote, “Four years ago today, this also happened. Both of our children were a week past their due dates… so when spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn’t work - there was only one thing left to do!”

What is the controversy surrounding the video?

While some appreciated Markle for sharing a glimpse from her memory book, others were not so pleased. From slamming her dance to reigniting rumours about her faking her pregnancy, the comments section of the video was flooded with varied remarks.

Social media supports Piers Morgan:

“These two are dying for attention,” an individual wrote. Another added, “Imagine William and Kate doing this.” A third joined, “I gave live birth to 3 children. We NEVER did anything like this. If we had, we wouldn’t have posted for everyone to see.” A fourth remarked, “A heavily pregnant woman cannot move that way. You can barely walk, let alone twerk. There is nothing solid in there. The surrogacy theory just got another boost.”

Princess Lilibet was born to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on June 4, 2021. The couple welcomed their first child in 2019, Prince Archie. Besides the dance video, Markle posted a series of throwback pictures with her daughter to celebrate Lilibet's fourth birthday.