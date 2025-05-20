Meghan Markle’s ‘love story’ anniversary tribute to Prince Harry reignites fake baby bump conspiracy

Meghan Markle posted a series of never-before-seen photos on a mood board as a tribute to her husband, Prince Harry, on their seventh wedding anniversary. One particular picture from her “love story” board has prompted trolls to fire up an existing rumour about her pregnancy. Many claimed that a picture of her showing her pregnancy bump is not real, but a realistic fake pregnant belly prosthetic. Social media users are posting close-up pictures from Meghan Markle’s moodboard to prove their claims about her pregnancy. (Screengrab (X))

What did the self-claimed internet sleuths say?

“Obvious Moonbump. She bought the wrong colour,” an individual claimed, referencing the company Moonbump, which makes fake pregnancy bellies. Another commented, “The Moonbump has the exact same shape as Meghan’s ‘pregnant belly’. That’s too much of a coincidence."

A third remarked, “It always has been a Moonbump! Her pregnancies were fake, those kids exist, but did not come out of her!” A fourth wrote, “I love that she posted a blurry bare belly bump that is several shades darker than the rest of her skin.”

Claims and accusations:

Earlier last year, Meghan's estranged sister and father prompted a huge surrogacy row after they cast doubt on Meghan Markle’s pregnancy over the birth of Archie in 2019, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's firstborn. The couple welcomed their second child, Lilibet, in 2021.

In 2024, her estranged half-brother also uploaded a bizarre video in which he accused Markle of faking her pregnancy. “Me-again Swamp-donkey Crotch,” Thomas Markle Jr said in the video while impersonating Meghan Markle in an odd way. He used a nickname for Markle by internet trolls, Me-again.

“I was just showing off the new bump I bought on eBay out of Montecito,” he added in the video.

This, however, was not a new controversy. Since the birth of her two kids, trolls have launched social media hate campaigns like 'Meghan Markle was never pregnant' and claiming that she was wearing a Moonbump.