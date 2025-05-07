Meghan Markle reveals she turned to ancient Indian medicine during her pregnancy

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has revealed that she turned to Ayurvedic philosophy while she was pregnant with her childen, Archie and Lilibet. In the latest episode of her podcast Confessions of A Female Founder, Meghan discussed her belief in the holistic Ayurveda philosophy and about balancing the body. Meghan Markle said that during her pregnancies she chose to look at food as medicine.(AFP)

She said that she was taught to see "food as medicine" and spoke of the benefits of "adaptogens" such as mushrooms.

"So there are these items and ingredients that have been part of our natural ecosystem and dietary system for a long time, whether acknowledged or not, that somehow you say mushrooms, and now people have a connotation attached to it," she added.

‘Food as medicine’

She shared that she consulted an Ayurvedic doctor during her pregnancy. "It's really just a food trend that I believe you were far ahead of in terms of saying, 'Hold on, these have properties that can in some way make you feel differently in a really safe way' During my pregnancies, I had an Ayurvedic doctor and so much of it was about seeing food as medicine," she said.

After the Duchess of Sussex stepped down from her full-time royal duties in 2020, she has frequently shared details about her life living in US with Prince Harry and their two children.

Meghan, Harry listened to Sanskrit songs

Earlier, Prince Harry had shared in his memoir Spare, that the couple listened to Sanskrit songs while in the delivery room with Archie on the advice of their Ayurvedic doctor. The doctor also advised them to whisper to their newborn that they loved him claiming babies absorb everything said to them in the first minute of their life.

Recently, Prince Harry lost a appeal over taxpayer-funder security for him in UK. He shared his dismay over the court's ruling but told BBC in an interview that he wanted "reconciliation" with the Royal Family, but claimed the King "won't speak to me".

Hours after the ruling, Meghan posted a photograph of Prince Harry and their children on social media without any caption.