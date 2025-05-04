Meghan Markle shares rare family photo after Prince Harry loses security bid in UK

After Prince Harry lose his appeal to regain his security in UK, his wife and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle shared a poignant photo of the prince and his children on Instagram. The 43-year-old former actress posted a photo on Instagram of Harry, 40, with their son Prince Archie, 5, and daughter Princess Lilibet, 3. The photo shows Harry and his kids, Archie and Lilibet, with their backs to the camera.(Instagram/meghan)

Unlike Meghan's other posts of her family, this photo was shared with a black-and-white filter and no caption underneath. The Duchess of Sussex even turned off the comments under the photo, which many see as her silent protest to the court's ruling.

The photo shows Harry and his kids with their backs to the camera. The trio is pictured from behind, with Harry holding Archie's hand while Lilibet sits on his shoulders. The scene appears to be set in the garden of their Montecito, California home.

Prince Harry loses appeal

The Duke of Sussex was in a legal fight for taxpayer-funded armed police protection for him in the UK and now he might have to pay £1.5 million in expenses. The prince was appealing a London High Court ruling which stripped the Sussexes of taxpayer-funded UK security protection in 2024.

Following the rulng, Harry sat down for an interview with the BBC and said that he was “devastated” by the court’s decision. “I’m sure there are some people out there, probably most likely the people that wish me harm, [who] consider this a huge win. Everybody knew that they were putting us at risk in 2020 and they hoped that me knowing that risk would force us to come back," he said.

During the interview, he also admitted that his father, King Charles, has not been speaking to him and claimed that he intended to reconcile with the Royal Family. However, he said that he was not planning on bringing his wife and children to the UK again.