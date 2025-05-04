Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Meghan Markle shares rare family photo after Prince Harry loses security bid in UK

ByMuskaan Sharma
May 04, 2025 09:45 PM IST

Meghan Markle posted a black-and-white photo on Instagram of Prince Harry with their children, following his failed appeal for UK security.

After Prince Harry lose his appeal to regain his security in UK, his wife and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle shared a poignant photo of the prince and his children on Instagram. The 43-year-old former actress posted a photo on Instagram of Harry, 40, with their son Prince Archie, 5, and daughter Princess Lilibet, 3.

The photo shows Harry and his kids, Archie and Lilibet, with their backs to the camera.(Instagram/meghan)
The photo shows Harry and his kids, Archie and Lilibet, with their backs to the camera.(Instagram/meghan)

Unlike Meghan's other posts of her family, this photo was shared with a black-and-white filter and no caption underneath. The Duchess of Sussex even turned off the comments under the photo, which many see as her silent protest to the court's ruling.

The photo shows Harry and his kids with their backs to the camera. The trio is pictured from behind, with Harry holding Archie's hand while Lilibet sits on his shoulders. The scene appears to be set in the garden of their Montecito, California home.

Prince Harry loses appeal

The Duke of Sussex was in a legal fight for taxpayer-funded armed police protection for him in the UK and now he might have to pay £1.5 million in expenses. The prince was appealing a London High Court ruling which stripped the Sussexes of taxpayer-funded UK security protection in 2024.

Following the rulng, Harry sat down for an interview with the BBC and said that he was “devastated” by the court’s decision. “I’m sure there are some people out there, probably most likely the people that wish me harm, [who] consider this a huge win. Everybody knew that they were putting us at risk in 2020 and they hoped that me knowing that risk would force us to come back," he said.

During the interview, he also admitted that his father, King Charles, has not been speaking to him and claimed that he intended to reconcile with the Royal Family. However, he said that he was not planning on bringing his wife and children to the UK again.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Meghan Markle shares rare family photo after Prince Harry loses security bid in UK
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 04, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On