Piers Morgan schools Pak comedian over ‘utterly ludicrous’ Osama bin Laden claim: ‘Get a pair of binoculars’

British journalist Piers Morgan schooled a Pakistani comedian who appeared on his show and claimed that Osama bin Laden was trying to hide from Pakistani intelligence. Piers Morgan dismissed a Pakistani comedian's claims on Osama bin Laden on his show

Osama bin Laden, the al-Qaeda terrorist responsible for the 9/11 attack in the United States, was found living in Pakistan, a short distance away from a Pakistani military base. He was killed by US special operations forces at his compound in Abbottabad in 2011.

On Piers Morgan Uncensored

Shehzad Ghias Shaikh, comedian and podcast host, appeared on the Piers Morgan Uncensored show where he claimed, in the face of overwhelming evidence to the contrary, that bin Laden was trying to hide from Pakistani intelligence.

Shaikh appeared on the British journalist’s show alongside India’s Barkha Dutt and Ranveer Allahbadia, and former Pakistani minister Hina Rabbani Khar, amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions.

His claims about Osama bin Laden drew derisive laughter from the two Indian panelists. Host Piers Morgan, however, interrupted the Pakistani comedian to set the record straight.

“The bin Laden papers were not released by the DG ISPR by Pakistan, they were released by the American intelligence - 470,000 papers, which a book was written by Nelly Lahoud, which clearly states that bin Laden was trying to hide from the Pakistani intelligence,” said Shehzad Ghias.

Morgan interrupted him at this point even as Barkha Dutt burst out laughing and Ranveer Allahbadia’s puzzled expression spoke volumes.

Piers Morgan schools Pak comic

“Hang on, hang on,” Morgan interrupted. “Shehzad, sorry, with the best will in the world, what you’ve just said is utterly ludicrous.”

“Osama bin Laden was found literally living in a house for years, a few hundred yards from one of Pakistan’s main military bases,” the English journalist pointed out.

“If your intelligence didn’t know he was there, it must be de facto the worst intelligence in the history of military intelligence.

“All they had to do was get a pair of binoculars and they would have found the most wanted terrorist in the world who committed one of the world’s worst terror attacks in history.

“So forgive me, but that is a ludicrous statement,” Morgan said in the conclusion of his biting rejoinder.