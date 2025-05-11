Ranveer Allahbadia deletes post for ‘Pakistani brothers’ after massive backlash

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia has deleted an Instagram post addressed to “Pakistani brothers and sisters” after massive backlash. The podcast host, also known by his internet moniker BeerBiceps, shared the controversial Instagram post on Saturday where he apologised to Pakistanis if they felt that Indians were spreading hate. YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia deleted his post after massive backlash(Instagram/beerbiceps)

Shared on his Instagram handle @beerbiceps, the post consisted of multiple slides of text wherein Ranveer Allahbadia highlighted three pieces of evidence pointing to Pakistan's involvement in the Pahalgam terror attack. He then blamed the media of the two countries for spreading hate and misinformation.

The controversial post

Allahbadia acknowledged that he would get hate from India for the post right at the outset, but shared it on Instagram anyway. Here is the full text of his now-deleted post.

“Dear Pakistani Brothers & Sisters, I will get hate from many Indians for this, but it is important to be said. Just like many Indians, I don't have hate in my heart for you. Many of us want peace as well.

“Whenever we meet Pakistanis, you invariably welcome us with love. But… your country is not run by a government. It is run by your military and your secret service (The ISI). The average Pakistani is VERY different than these 2 bodies. The average Pakistani has dreams of peace & prosperity in their hearts. These 2 villains have hurt your economy since independence. They have also constantly been responsible for terrorist attacks in India. Proofs in the next slide

“Proof 1: All terrorist that have been caught over the years are originally from Pakistan.

“Proof 2: Your military leaders attended the state funeral held by Hafiz Abdur Rauf, brother of the Jaish-E-Mohammed chief.

“Proof 3: Your defense minister Khawaja Asif recently admitted to the state sponsored terrorism on Sky News. But I care about YOU, not them. That's why...

“Dil se sorry agar lagra hai ki hum nafrat faila rahe hai. The Indian who have met Pakistanis, UNDERSTAND you. But both Indian & Pakistani media (news channels) are currently spreading lies.

“Most of our populations want peace for the innocents near the border. But India also wants to end Pak Military & ISI's state sponsored terrorism. Ek final cheez... This is not : Indian People vs Pakistani People. This is: India vs Pakistani Military & ISI. Hope peace prevails in the long term, Inshallah,” he concluded.

Post deleted after backlash

The post caused massive outrage on social media. It has now been taken down, but screenshots are still circulating on social media.

People criticised the podcast host for his ‘sympathetic’ stance towards Pakistan and called his words an insult to the armed forces of India.

“His immature and callous behavior is unacceptable. He should be reminded that his opinions aren’t always needed. Authorities should investigate him and other Mumbai celebrities for,” wrote one X user.

“Shameful. Ranveer Allahbadia aka Beer Biceps openly supports Pakistanis — then quietly deletes his posts after backlash. This is what happens when we blindly support the wrong influencers and make them viral,” another wrote.