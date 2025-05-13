How Ranveer Allahbadia countered Pakistan narrative with Osama bin Laden photo on Piers Morgan show: ‘Proofs, facts’

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia made a strong statement on British television as he held up the images of slain al Q Osama Bin Laden on Piers Morgan’s debate show. He began by saying he would be presenting "proofs, facts and figures." Holding up two photographs, he said, "This is the narrative the world should know." Ranveer Allahbadia shows Osama Bin Laden's picture on Piers Morgan's debate show.('X'/@PiersUncensored)

His remarks came just three days after India and Pakistan announced a ceasefire following several days of cross-border military strikes. Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps was joined on panel, alongside journalist Barkha Dutt, former Pakistani foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar, and podcaster Shehzad Ghias Shaikh.

The YouTuber held up the first image that showed Osama bin Laden, and the second image was of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Abdul Rauf at a funeral attended by Pakistani military officials. “This is the face that India recognises,” Allahbadia added.

He accused Pakistan of hiding the truth about terrorism and said India had clear reasons for its recent military operations, including Operation Sindoor. “India's strikes were precision-oriented, moderate and most importantly, they were simply retaliation as they have always been,” he said.

“We export vaccines, philosophy, engineers and leaders to the world – which is why our economy is eleven times the economy of Pakistan,” Allahbadia said, adding that India has never acted as the “aggressor”.

Watch

When Piers Morgan accused India of trying to win international sympathy, Allahbadia challenged, “Piers, my question is to you. You've seen the objective facts and figures. What do you feel about this situation?”

He continued, “The world only knows this person (Osama bin Laden). India has a list of people like him.”

Wrapping up his argument, he said, “I have no narrative other than the one the world should know.”

However, Morgan questioned Allahbadia about a now-deleted social media post in which he referred to Pakistanis as "brothers and sisters" following the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people.

Replying to the accusations, Allahbadia said, “I deleted it because Pakistan had just broken the ceasefire and gave us another reason to not trust the entire state once again. Even if you try to have a conversation with Pakistan, it responds with ‘where’s the proof of the Pahalgam attack?’”

He concluded by reiterating, “It’s very important to understand that the Indian armed forces simply retaliated to the action of the Pakistanis. We are combating terrorism, and Pakistan exports terrorism. We are protecting our civilians, but truth be told, we are protecting humanity. Pakistan has become the terror-hub of the world. This is not an Indian narrative, this is the narrative that the world should know.”