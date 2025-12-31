A Christmas break break-in and 30 million euros gone from bank: Inside big Germany robbery

As bank employees enjoyed an extended Christmas break in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, a group of robbers carried out a major heist, making off with cash, gold, and jewellery worth an estimated 30 million euros. A hole gapes in a wall after thieves drilled into the vault of a Sparkasse savings bank in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.(Reuters)

A Hollywood-style heist at a branch of Sparkasse savings bank in the western city of Germany has shocked the world. Robbers reportedly used a large drill to break into the vault room of the bank during the extended Christmas break.

Thieves broke into the 3,000 safe deposits and fled with the loot. Following the robbery, hundreds of customers massed outside the branch on Tuesday, demanding information.

Drilled into underground vault

The police informed that robbers drilled their way into the underground vault room of the Sparkasse savings bank from a parking garage. Witnesses reported seeing several men carrying large bags in the parking garage on previous nights of Saturday and Sunday, the report said.

The security footage of the incident showed a black Audi RS 6 leaving the parking garage early Monday morning, with masked persons inside.

Most shops and banks close in Germany over the Christmas period starting from the evening of December 24. The robbers took advantage of this closure on Thursday and Friday, with police suspecting that the gang could have spent the holidays and weekend inside, trying to drill their way in.

The elaborate theft came to light when a fire alarm was triggered in the early hours of Monday, December 29, and emergency services arrived on the spot.

Bank customers gather outside bank

Several customers gathered outside the bank, which did not open for security reasons after threats were made against employees. Customers reportedly told police that their losses exceeded the insured value of their safe deposits.

A police spokesperson told news agency AFP that the break-in was "indeed very professionally executed", comparing it to the film "Ocean's Eleven". The spokesperson also said that the police are still keeping an eye on things. “The situation has calmed down considerably,” a spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Thousands of boxes that were stolen had an average insurance value of more than 10,000 euros; therefore estimating the damage is estimated at 30 million.

Meanwhile, the bank responded by setting up a hotline for customers and informing those who were affected. "We are shocked," said bank press spokesman Frank Krallmann.

(With inputs from Reuters, AFP)