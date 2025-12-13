Home delivery or intrusion? Bengaluru-based Grammy winner shares video of ‘bold’ theft

Bengaluru-based Grammy-winning composer and Padma Shri awardee Ricky Kej has raised alarm after claiming that a food delivery executive may have trespassed into his city home and stolen a sump cover, an incident he described as both shocking and unsettling. The incident, which occurred in Bengaluru, was captured on CCTV, and has sparked public concern.(X)

Taking to social media platform X on Saturday, Kej said the theft occurred around 6 pm on Thursday and alleged that the person involved was a delivery driver associated with an online food ordering platform. “I was robbed! looks like one of your drivers entered my home on Thursday and stole our sump-cover. Quite bold of them!” he wrote, tagging the company and its customer support handle.

What made the incident more shocking was that the individual had allegedly come to the house about 15 minutes earlier, which Kej believed was done to survey the premises before returning to carry out the theft, he said.

To back his claims, the composer shared CCTV footage from two different camera angles, along with close-up images of the suspect’s face and details of the two-wheeler used. He also tagged Bengaluru City Police, seeking help in identifying the person seen in the footage.

“Possible for you to provide assistance, as to who this person is? Also, people, be vigilant. This can happen to you too!" he wrote. See his post here:

The post quickly gained attention online, prompting a response from the food delivery company's customer care support, which said the allegation was serious and not in line with the company’s standards. “Hi Ricky, this is really concerning, and we certainly don't encourage such behaviour from our delivery partners. We'll investigate this immediately so that necessary action can be taken,” the company said, requesting Kej to share his contact details privately so the matter could be followed up.

Bengaluru City Police also responded publicly, asking Kej to provide his phone number and the exact location of the incident so that appropriate action could be initiated.

Several social media users suggested measures for Kej to safeguard his home, with one writing, “Ricky, put a 'Beware Of Dog' board on the gate. Simple and easy way to stop random people opening the gate. Though will not deter anyone who has been inside the gate - scary stuff check if this fellow has come to deliver something earlier.”

“Pls get a RCC cover for ₹1200. Nobody will steal it…” another posted.