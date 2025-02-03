Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Grammys 2025: Indian-American Chandrika Tandon beats Ricky Kej and Anoushka Shankar to win award

PTI | | Edited by Ananya Das
Feb 03, 2025 09:22 AM IST

Chandrika Tandon is also a global business leader and the older sister of former CEO of PepsiCo Indra Nooyi.

Indian-American vocalist and entrepreneur Chandrika Tandon has won the Grammy award for the album Triveni in the Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album category. The 67th edition of the biggest musical awards night, organised by the Recording Academy, was held on Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. (Also Read | Grammy Awards 2025 full list of winners: Updated live)

(L-R) Eru Matsumoto, Wouter Kellerman, and Chandrika Tandon accept the award for best new age, ambient, or chant album for Triveni during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
(L-R) Eru Matsumoto, Wouter Kellerman, and Chandrika Tandon accept the award for best new age, ambient, or chant album for Triveni during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Chandrika, also a global business leader and the older sister of former CEO of PepsiCo Indra Nooyi, won the award along with her collaborators, South African flautist Wouter Kellerman and Japanese cellist Eru Matsumoto.

"It feels amazing," said the musician, who grew up in Chennai, in a backstage interview with the Recording Academy after winning the Grammy.

Other nominees in the Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album category were Break of Dawn— by Ricky Kej, Opus by Ryuichi Sakamoto, Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn by Anoushka Shankar, and Warriors Of Light by Radhika Vekaria.

"We had such wonderful nominees in the category. The fact that we won this is really an extra special moment for us. There were fabulous musicians who were nominated with us," she added.

The 2025 Grammys are streaming live on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On