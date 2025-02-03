Grammys 2025: Indian-American Chandrika Tandon beats Ricky Kej and Anoushka Shankar to win award

Indian-American vocalist and entrepreneur Chandrika Tandon has won the Grammy award for the album Triveni in the Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album category. The 67th edition of the biggest musical awards night, organised by the Recording Academy, was held on Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. (Also Read | Grammy Awards 2025 full list of winners: Updated live) (L-R) Eru Matsumoto, Wouter Kellerman, and Chandrika Tandon accept the award for best new age, ambient, or chant album for Triveni during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Chandrika, also a global business leader and the older sister of former CEO of PepsiCo Indra Nooyi, won the award along with her collaborators, South African flautist Wouter Kellerman and Japanese cellist Eru Matsumoto.

"It feels amazing," said the musician, who grew up in Chennai, in a backstage interview with the Recording Academy after winning the Grammy.

Other nominees in the Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album category were Break of Dawn— by Ricky Kej, Opus by Ryuichi Sakamoto, Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn by Anoushka Shankar, and Warriors Of Light by Radhika Vekaria.

"We had such wonderful nominees in the category. The fact that we won this is really an extra special moment for us. There were fabulous musicians who were nominated with us," she added.

The 2025 Grammys are streaming live on Disney+ Hotstar in India.