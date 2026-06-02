5 aesthetic upgrades that will instantly make your bedroom look like a Pinterest mood board

Raise your hand if you've spent an embarrassing amount of time scrolling through Pinterest, saving dreamy bedroom inspiration, only to look up and realise your own room is giving absolutely none of that energy. Layered bedding, warm lighting and thoughtful décor details come together to create a cosy bedroom. (Canva.com) By Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal

Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.



Career journey and experience

Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.



To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.



Subject expertise

With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.



In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.



Education and professional background

Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read more Read less

But here's a reality check. A Pinterest-worthy bedroom is rarely about expensive furniture, custom interiors, or a designer swooping in to transform your space overnight. Most of the magic comes from a handful of thoughtful choices. The kind that quietly changes how a room feels the moment you walk in. From lighting and colour palettes to the way you style your bed and bedside table, small details create a much bigger impact than most people realise. You do not need a perfectly curated aesthetic built into your home. You just need to understand what works for your style and make a few smart edits.

Maybe you love clean, minimalist spaces that feel calm and uncluttered. Maybe you're drawn to rooms that look lived in, layered, and full of personality. Once you've figured out your vibe, getting that Pinterest-approved finish becomes surprisingly simple.

These five easy upgrades can take your bedroom from basic to beautifully put together, without demanding a full renovation or a frightening credit card bill.

Master the cloud bed formula If there is one thing Pinterest gets right every single time, it is the bed. Those dreamy bedrooms that make you immediately save a photo are rarely about fancy furniture. They are about layers. A well-styled bed adds softness, texture and depth to a room. It creates that inviting feeling that makes you want to cancel plans and spend the entire weekend with a book and a cup of coffee. The best part is that creating this look is surprisingly simple.

How to achieve it in your room • Swap matching bedding sets for layered pieces in complementary shades.

• Choose relaxed linen or cotton bedding instead of stiff fabrics.

• Add an oversized throw blanket across the foot of the bed.

• Mix cushion sizes using Euro pillows, standard pillows and accent cushions.

• Stick to a colour palette of two or three tones such as cream, oatmeal and sage.

• Use different textures to create depth and visual interest.