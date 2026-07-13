You won’t believe what Louis Vuitton’s actual home looks like: Stained glass to pistachio walls

However, following the founder’s death in 1892, his son, Georges Vuitton, reportedly reimagined the space – he infused the home with the whimsical, organic theatricality of the Art Nouveau movement. The interior design choices seen in the estate perfectly capture the essence of late 19th-century high society, characterised by several standout features.

The home’s aesthetic evolution mirrors the shifting generations of the Vuitton dynasty. When Louis Vuitton initially purchased the 45,000-square-foot plot, his goals were pragmatic. Initially living in quarters above the workshop, Vuitton constructed the separate main house in 1869 with an interior intended to be simple, cosy, and comfortable, as per Designdistrict.com .

While the property remains closed to the general public, a July 11 Instagram post by Luxury showcases a masterclass in French Art Nouveau design. The residence acts as an elegant time capsule, bridging the gap between raw, 19-century industrial utility and ultra-luxurious.

A rare visual glimpse inside the historic family home of Louis Vuitton has ignited fresh fascination with the roots of the world’s leading luxury maison. Nestled along the banks of the Seine just outside Paris, the estate in Asnières-sur-Seine serves as the birthplace and spiritual anchor of the brand, established in 1859 — merely five years after Louis Vuitton founded his namesake company. Also read | Step inside Shekhar Suman’s palatial Mumbai penthouse with sea-view: It actually looks like a 5-star hotel in Europe

Details that define the house The walls are bathed in muted, elegant shades of pistachio and sage green, immediately creating a serene, nature-connected ambiance. Intricate floral friezes and custom plaster mouldings crawl seamlessly from the walls up onto the ceilings like winding vines and tendrils.

The focal point of the primary living space is a dramatic, curved bay punctuated by exquisite stained glass. The sitting room is anchored by a striking, organically curved ceramic fireplace finished in deep green and glossy blue enamel, matching the botanical motifs of the ceiling.

Striking a balance between home and heritage, the decor treats historic Louis Vuitton trunks not as luggage, but as structural centrepieces. In the grand hallway, a large, pristine monogrammed trunk serves as a console table underneath a striking, circular, deep-blue portrait. Elsewhere, smaller chests double as side tables and display platforms for bonsai trees.

Contrasting the soft interior is the adjacent three-story, glass-and-steel workshop built in the industrial style. It looks down onto a private courtyard featuring cobblestone paths, manicured lawns, and outdoor wrought-iron dining sets shaded by neutral umbrellas — used today to entertain the brand's global elite.

The property acts as the ultimate physical manifestation of the brand’s DNA. As Louis Vuitton dominates the luxury sector as a multi-billion dollar crown jewel, this meticulously preserved Art Nouveau residence stands as a reminder that the empire began with a simple devotion to wood, canvas, and family craftsmanship.

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