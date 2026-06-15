Step inside Shekhar Suman’s palatial Mumbai penthouse with sea-view: It actually looks like a 5-star hotel in Europe

In the bustling heart of Mumbai, actor Shekhar Suman has built a home that defies the city's typical real estate constraints. Spanning across distinct, palatial floors, the sea-facing Lokhandwala penthouse serves as a literal and figurative timeline of his decades-long journey in the entertainment industry. Also read | 'Nicest hotel I've ever stayed at': Woman gives a tour of Udaipur's Taj Lake Palace, where a James Bond film was shot Take a tour of Shekhar Suman’s grand European-style Mumbai penthouse. (YouTube/ Curly Tales)

In a June 14 YouTube video shared by Curly Tales, Shekhar Suman gave a tour of the residence that seamlessly marries old-world European elegance with high-end modern amenities. From an extensive private gym to an expansive terrace wrapped in nature, this celebrity home feels entirely transported from a royal European estate.

Grand entrance and foyer The experience begins at the front door, featuring a magnificent ivory entry door layered with an intricate, arched wrought-iron grille finished in brushed silver and gold leaf accents. Stepping into the main foyer, guests are greeted by an immediate 'Parisian vibe'. The entrance hall features a classic bronze chandelier suspended from a subtly recessed ceiling, and an ornate, heavily carved golden console table. Once inside, there is also a majestic, floor-length gilded mirror framing a detailed sculpture of Lord Krishna, adding a touch of Indian spirituality to the European architecture.

Living room: a masterclass in European luxury Moving into the primary zones, the home unfolds into expansive, sun-drenched formal seating spaces designed around comfort and visual drama. The living room layout relies heavily on an ivory and soft-beige palette. A sprawling L-shaped sectional sofa in textured fabric anchors the room, flanked by classic table lamps and artwork. A delicate crystal chandelier shares the ceiling with a functional, minimalist ceiling fan.

A secondary formal lounge area showcases classical European symmetry: from plush, gold-trimmed roll-arm sofas paired with European accent chairs upholstered in delicate floral fabrics to a heavy marble-and-gilded-wood coffee table supporting massive glass floral urns. Complex patterned wallpaper interacts beautifully with the warm, golden glow cast by matching crystal wall sconces and a multi-tiered floor lamp. Also read | Step inside Sabyasachi Mukherjee's grand 7,250 square foot Kolkata home with maximalist decor, luxe crystal chandeliers