Using cotton earbuds daily? ENT doctor reveals how it may harm ears: ‘Causes ringing in ear, temporary hearing loss…’

Anytime ears feel itchy or blocked or even just out of habit , many people reach for cotton earbuds. A quick clean by pushing it deep inside the ear canal may feel satisfying, akin to finally scratching an itch. However, it is high time to reconsider this problematic habit, as it can do more harm than good. From disrupting the ear's natural cleaning process to serious cases of infections , injury or hearing problems, consider unlearning this habit if you want to protect your hearing. ALSO READ: Hoarse voice that won’t improve? ENT surgeon explains when it can be serious: ‘Can be a sign of polyps in…' Let's get a quick clarity on why this common habit can be such a big adversary for your ear health and hearing in general. HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Sanjay Bhatia, senior consultant- ENT, Fortis Hospital Mulund, Mumbai. He was critical of this habit and asked people not to confuse it with hygiene. “Many people believe that using cotton swabs is part of good personal hygiene. It is extremely important to note that in medical terms, U-shaped products like cotton buds are not really meant to clean your ears.”He ruled out the question of cotton buds being safe right away, declaring them harmful to your ears.

The main purpose, or what most people believe, is that earbuds help clean earwax. However, this is actually counterproductive. Dr Bhatia alerted that using earbuds can push the wax deeper into the ear canal, which disturbs the ear's natural cleaning process.

There alsoneeds to bea mindset shift, as earwax is not necessarily harmful. In fact, the ENT doctor described it as ‘misunderstood.’

Describing why earwax is misunderstood, the doctor explained, “Earwax, medically known as cerumen, is not dirt and does not indicate poor hygiene.” In fact, it plays an essential protective role, which the doctor further elaborated. “Earwax has natural antibacterial and antifungal properties. It lubricates the delicate skin of the ear canal and traps dust and tiny particles before they can reach the eardrum,” hestated.



There are several repercussions when the old earwax ispushed deeper into the canal. The doctor cautioned that if it is pushed againstthe eardrub hearing related issues may occur. “When wax is pushed against the eardrum, it can cause a blocked sensation, ringing in the ears, or temporary hearing loss.”



Further, cotton buds also cause physical injury. “A sudden movement or slip may puncture the eardrum and result in pain and infection, in some cases resulting in long-term hearing loss or damage,” Dr Bhatia reminded. And since earbuds contain cotton fibres, he noted, they create tiny scratches in the ear canal, which allow bacteria to enter, leading to painful infections commonly known as outer ear infections.

How should you clean your ears? You can safely take care of your ears without inserting objects into the ear canal. Only the site of cleaning changes. Dr Bhatia suggested it be only the outer ear. “Cleaning should be limited to the outer ear using a soft, damp cloth,” Dr Bhatia advised.



How do you know if your ear cleaning is safe or tipping into the dangerous territory? The ENT doctor shared one key indicator: “If the area cannot be comfortably reached with a finger, it usually does not require cleaning.”

What about those who produce a lot of earwax and frequently feel like their ears are blocked? For them, the doctor recommended using ear drops or medical-grade olive oil. “Ear drops or medical grade olive oil will be easier to soften the wax and ultimately help to eliminate their earwax simply by removing it naturally (by shaking it loose),” he said.

So it is important you avoid aggressive ear cleaning because it may be harmful. Instead, follow cleaning practices which are safe and do not require you to insert deep into the ear canal.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.