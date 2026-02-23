Dermatologist shares ‘1 morning habit’ behind her 15 kg weight loss after pregnancy: ‘It’s great for skin, heart health’
Between recovery and sleepless nights, losing baby weight is tough. Dermatologist Dr Aparajita Lamba shares the one morning habit that helped her drop 15 kg.
Weight loss after pregnancy can feel like an uphill battle, especially after a caesarean section. Between hormonal shifts, sleep deprivation, recovery and new-mom responsibilities, getting back in shape isn’t just about diet charts or gym routines. Often, it’s the small, sustainable switches that quietly make the biggest difference.
For many Indian households, mornings begin with a comforting cup of chai. It’s more than just a beverage, it’s a ritual. But what if that daily cup could be replaced with something that supports metabolism, skin health and even longevity? (Also read: Bengaluru doctors share how 64 year old woman beat aggressive breast cancer; reveal common symptoms and prevention tips )
Dermatologist Dr Aparajita Lamba shared in her February 20 Instagram post that one simple beverage swap played a key role in her own postpartum weight loss journey.
“Shifting from chai to black coffee was one habit that helped me lose 15 kgs post caesarean section. It’s great for skin, amazing for heart health and promotes longevity. Share this with a chai lover to convert them into a black coffee person,” she said.
Why black coffee?
According to Dr Lamba, black coffee isn’t just about cutting calories, it comes with added health benefits when consumed in moderation.
1. Skin health
“Black coffee is rich in polyphenols like chlorogenic acid that reduce oxidative stress and protect collagen from breakdown, which means fewer wrinkles and better skin resilience,” she explained.
2. Heart health
“Moderate coffee intake is associated with a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease and stroke,” Dr Lamba noted, adding that the keyword here is moderation.
3. Longevity
“It improves metabolic efficiency, mimicking mild caloric restriction effects. Regular consumption has also been linked to lower all-cause mortality in large cohort studies,” she said.
Why the swap may help with weight loss
According to a 2019 study published in Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition, researchers found that higher caffeine intake was associated with modest but statistically significant reductions in body weight, body mass index (BMI) and body fat mass.
The meta-analysis of 13 randomised controlled trials involving 606 participants showed that, compared with lower or no caffeine intake, those consuming more caffeine experienced small yet consistent decreases in weight and fat measurements, suggesting that caffeine can contribute to weight loss efforts when combined with a healthy lifestyle.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from IIMC, Delhi. She writes about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles to wellness routines. She loves having candid conversations with celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities on fitness, beauty, and everything fun in between. With a sharp eye for trends and a strong love for storytelling, she adds a thoughtful and personal touch to everything she writes. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book or trekking in the mountains.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.