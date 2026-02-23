Dermatologist shares ‘1 morning habit’ behind her 15 kg weight loss after pregnancy: ‘It’s great for skin, heart health’

Weight loss after pregnancy can feel like an uphill battle, especially after a caesarean section. Between hormonal shifts, sleep deprivation, recovery and new-mom responsibilities, getting back in shape isn’t just about diet charts or gym routines. Often, it’s the small, sustainable switches that quietly make the biggest difference. Dr Lamba highlights black coffee's role in postpartum weight loss and skin health. (Representative Image: Pexel)

For many Indian households, mornings begin with a comforting cup of chai. It’s more than just a beverage, it’s a ritual. But what if that daily cup could be replaced with something that supports metabolism, skin health and even longevity? (Also read: Bengaluru doctors share how 64 year old woman beat aggressive breast cancer; reveal common symptoms and prevention tips )

Dermatologist Dr Aparajita Lamba shared in her February 20 Instagram post that one simple beverage swap played a key role in her own postpartum weight loss journey.

“Shifting from chai to black coffee was one habit that helped me lose 15 kgs post caesarean section. It’s great for skin, amazing for heart health and promotes longevity. Share this with a chai lover to convert them into a black coffee person,” she said.

Why black coffee? According to Dr Lamba, black coffee isn’t just about cutting calories, it comes with added health benefits when consumed in moderation.