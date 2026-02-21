Bengaluru doctors share how 64 year old woman beat aggressive breast cancer; reveal common symptoms and prevention tips

Breast cancer can be daunting, especially the aggressive types that don’t respond to standard treatments. But with timely checks and the right care, even tough cases can be overcome. 64-year-old Mary Vasanthi’s journey with triple-negative breast cancer is a powerful example of hope and resilience. Check out how 64-year-old Mary Vasanthi triumphs over stage 3 triple-negative breast cancer.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Monika Pansari, Consultant, Breast and Gynaecology Onco-surgery, and Dr Nitin Yashas Murthy, Consultant – Medical Oncology & Hemato-oncology at Manipal Hospital, Kanakapura Road, Bengaluru share insights into her treatment and recovery.

What is triple-negative breast cancer “Triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) is a fast-growing and aggressive type of breast cancer. It’s called ‘triple-negative’ because the cancer cells don’t have three common receptors, estrogen, progesterone, and HER2, which most treatments usually target. That’s why TNBC is harder to treat,” says Dr. Monika.

“TNBC makes up about 15 to 20 per cent of all breast cancers and tends to grow and spread faster than other types,” adds Dr Nitin. “It also has a higher chance of coming back later. While chemotherapy used to be the main treatment, newer therapies like immunotherapy are giving patients better outcomes.”

Common symptoms of TNBC “The symptoms may be similar to other types of breast cancer and should never be ignored,” says Dr Pansari. These include: