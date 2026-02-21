Bengaluru doctors share how 64 year old woman beat aggressive breast cancer; reveal common symptoms and prevention tips
Triple-negative breast cancer is fast-growing and challenging, but doctors highlight Mary Vasanthi’s journey as proof that hope and recovery are possible.
Breast cancer can be daunting, especially the aggressive types that don’t respond to standard treatments. But with timely checks and the right care, even tough cases can be overcome. 64-year-old Mary Vasanthi’s journey with triple-negative breast cancer is a powerful example of hope and resilience.
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Monika Pansari, Consultant, Breast and Gynaecology Onco-surgery, and Dr Nitin Yashas Murthy, Consultant – Medical Oncology & Hemato-oncology at Manipal Hospital, Kanakapura Road, Bengaluru share insights into her treatment and recovery. (Also read: Don’t drink water after meals: Is this advice scientifically correct? Orthopaedic surgeon explains the truth )
What is triple-negative breast cancer
“Triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) is a fast-growing and aggressive type of breast cancer. It’s called ‘triple-negative’ because the cancer cells don’t have three common receptors, estrogen, progesterone, and HER2, which most treatments usually target. That’s why TNBC is harder to treat,” says Dr. Monika.
“TNBC makes up about 15 to 20 per cent of all breast cancers and tends to grow and spread faster than other types,” adds Dr Nitin. “It also has a higher chance of coming back later. While chemotherapy used to be the main treatment, newer therapies like immunotherapy are giving patients better outcomes.”
Common symptoms of TNBC
“The symptoms may be similar to other types of breast cancer and should never be ignored,” says Dr Pansari. These include:
- A lump in the breast or underarm area
- Change in the breast size or shape
- Skin thickening, redness, or puckering
- Nipple discharge or inversion
- Pain in the breast or underarm area
- Open sores or changes in breast skin
“Early detection is key because TNBC progresses faster than other breast cancers,” adds Dr Murthy.
From diagnosis to recovery
At 64, Mary Vasanthi was diagnosed with stage 3 triple-negative breast cancer that had spread to her lymph nodes and skin. “Imaging tests and biopsy confirmed an advanced, aggressive form of the disease,” says Dr Pansari.
“Given the complexity of her case, we started Mary on a combination of chemotherapy and immunotherapy using Pembrolizumab,” explains Dr Murthy. “Over eight cycles, her tumour shrank significantly, and follow-up scans showed near-complete disappearance of cancer from the breast and lymph nodes.”
Mary later underwent a right total mastectomy with axillary lymph node dissection. “The final report showed a pathological complete response, meaning no cancer cells were detected in the removed tissue,” says Dr Pansari. “Achieving this in such an aggressive cancer is an encouraging sign. Combining immunotherapy with chemotherapy is changing how complex cases are treated.”
Preventive steps and early action
“While TNBC cannot always be prevented, regular checks and a healthy lifestyle are crucial,” says Dr Murthy. Doctors recommend:
- Regular breast self-examinations
- Annual clinical check-ups
- Early screening and mammograms
- Balanced diet and physical activity
- Immediate medical attention for any breast changes
Mary’s recovery, the doctors note, “highlights a powerful message: early diagnosis, advanced treatment, and integrated care can change outcomes, even in the most aggressive cancers.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
