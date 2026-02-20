Don’t drink water after meals: Is this advice scientifically correct? Orthopaedic surgeon explains the truth

He explains that the stomach is far more adaptive than people assume. “Your stomach doesn’t stop working because of one glass of water. Digestive acids and enzymes adjust naturally based on what you eat and drink,” he notes, adding that the body is designed to maintain the right balance needed for digestion.

“Most of us have heard this at home: ‘Don’t drink water right after meals, it kills digestion.’ But this is a common myth,” says Dr Manan Vora.

Addressing the common confusion, Dr Manan Vora, Orthopaedic Surgeon , Health Educator, and Co-Founder of NutriByte Wellness, weighed in on the topic in his February 19 Instagram post. He explained how digestion works, whether water truly weakens stomach acids, and what the right approach to hydration around meals should look like for optimal gut health. (Also read: Can you build muscle in 30 minutes? Fitness trainer explains why these 4 full-body exercises are enough )

Drinking water right after meals is one of those everyday habits that has long divided opinion. While some warn that it may dilute digestive enzymes and interfere with the body’s ability to break down food properly, others believe it actually helps soften food, ease its passage through the gut, and prevent bloating or discomfort. So, does sipping water after eating really slow down digestion, or is that just another health myth?

Can drinking water with or after meals actually help In fact, water may even play a supportive role. “Water helps dissolve nutrients and supports their absorption,” he shares. This means that moderate hydration during or after meals does not harm the digestive process; instead, it can assist it.

However, he does caution against overdoing it. “Only drinking a very large amount at once may cause temporary bloating or heaviness,” Dr Vora explains. Excessive intake in a short span can create discomfort, but this is temporary and not a sign of impaired digestion.

“For most people, moderate water with or after meals is completely safe. Hydration actually supports smoother digestion and helps prevent constipation,” he concludes.

The takeaway? There is no need to fear a glass of water after eating. Like most things in health, balance is key.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.