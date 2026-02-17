Can you build muscle in 30 minutes? Fitness trainer explains why these 4 full-body exercises are enough

Think you need hours at the gym to gain muscle? Think again. Even with a packed schedule, building strength and staying toned doesn’t have to mean spending endless time lifting weights. With the right exercises, smart programming and consistency, even short workouts can deliver visible results. Fitness trainer Britany Williams shares in her February 17 Instagram post how you can maximise your routine and see progress in under 30 minutes a day. (Also read: Jaipur, Kolkata doctors explain why controlling sugar alone isn’t enough to protect against diabetes complications ) Fitness trainer Britany Williams recommends four effective exercises for muscle growth in under 30 minutes. (Freepik)

“Yes, it is possible to gain muscle and only do four exercises per workout, and frankly, you can get it done in under 30 minutes,” says Britany, who believes long gym sessions aren’t the only path to visible muscle gains. After spending eight years helping women get back in shape without “wasting hours in the gym,” she insists that smart structure and intensity matter more than duration.

“While yes, one-hour workouts in the gym work, it is not the sole way to gain muscle. So if you're short on time,” she adds.

Here’s exactly how she recommends doing it:

The 30-minute muscle plan Williams suggests doing three full-body workouts per week. Each session should include just four exercises, two for the upper body and two for the lower body.

Upper body: One chest movement and one back movement

Lower body: One squat or lunge variation and one hinge movement “You're going to alternate the exercises, upper body, lower body, upper body, lower body, for three rounds,” she explains. Aim for 10–12 reps each, or 8 reps per side for single-arm or single-leg exercises.

“You're going to use a heavy enough dumbbell that you're sufficiently challenged and feeling like you cannot go on at the end of every single set, not just at the end of the workout. That's how you know you are lifting heavy enough to actually make your muscles get bigger and change,” she says.