Happy birthday Nora Fatehi: What keeps her fit and fabulous at 34? From dance workouts to strength training

The stunning Nora Fatehi turns 34 on February 6 and we are celebrating the day by bringing you her health secrets. Nora Fatehi celebrates her 34th birthday on February 6. (PTI) Nora's fitness routine is centred on functional strength and mobility rather than aesthetic goals alone. Strength training helps her build muscular control and stability, allowing her to execute demanding choreography with sharpness and confidence. Core-focused workouts play a crucial role, supporting balance, posture, and sustained movement on stage. Alongside this, cardio and dance based conditioning ensure her stamina remains performance ready, even during extended sets. Nora's workout secrets:

Flexibility is equally non-negotiable. Regular stretching, mobility drills, and dance led training keep her movements fluid while reducing the risk of injury. This combination of strength and flexibility allows her to move seamlessly between explosive energy and controlled elegance, an essential balance for live performances. Nutrition is approached with the same discipline. Nora’s diet is designed to fuel long rehearsal hours and high adrenaline shows without causing fatigue. Clean proteins, complex carbohydrates, daily fruits and healthy fats provide sustained energy, while hydration remains a priority for muscle recovery and endurance. Meals are timed thoughtfully to keep her light on her feet yet fully energised.