Jaipur, Kolkata doctors explain why controlling sugar alone isn’t enough to protect against diabetes complications

Diet, she explains, plays a central role in managing these risks. “Instead of focusing only on reducing sugar, it is important to choose complex, non-starchy cereals and increase fibre intake through whole seasonal fruits, vegetables, and seeds. A balanced diet that is lower in refined carbohydrates and includes a moderate amount of protein helps support better metabolic control and overall health. Adequate hydration is equally important but often overlooked.”

“Sugar control alone is not enough to prevent complications, and this is something many patients are not fully aware of. Today, non-communicable diseases such as heart disease, chronic kidney disease, osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, chronic lung disease , liver disorders, and inflammatory bowel conditions are increasingly common. Many of these are closely linked with metabolic problems such as obesity and diabetes, and preventing complications requires a broader, more structured approach to health,” says Dr Debalina Dutta, Senior Dietitian at CK Birla Hospitals, Kolkata, West Bengal

Managing sugar levels is just one part of the puzzle when it comes to staying healthy with diabetes. Many people assume that keeping their blood sugar in check is enough to avoid complications, but conditions like heart disease , kidney problems, nerve damage, and eye issues can still sneak up, even when glucose readings look normal. HT Lifestyle reached out to medical experts to understand why sugar control alone isn’t enough and what a truly holistic approach to diabetes management should include. (Also read: Gujarat doctor reveals why 37-year-old European who drinks had a ‘healthier liver’ than Indian teetotaller )

How lifestyle changes help prevent complications Dr Dutta emphasises that dietary changes should not be undertaken in isolation. “Before making major changes such as cutting down sugar intake significantly, it is important to assess body weight, waist circumference, body mass index (BMI), and existing comorbidities. These indicators help doctors personalise advice and reduce the risk of complications more effectively.”

Lifestyle factors are equally important. “Getting at least seven to eight hours of good-quality sleep helps regulate hormones such as ghrelin and leptin, which control hunger and satiety, and play an important role in weight and glucose regulation,” Dr Dutta adds. “Preventing complications, therefore, requires looking beyond glucose numbers alone and adopting a comprehensive approach to long-term health,” she concludes.

What else should be considered beyond sugar levels “Good sugar control is essential, but it is only one piece of the puzzle in preventing diabetes-related complications. Many patients are surprised to develop heart disease, kidney problems, or nerve damage despite ‘normal’ sugar readings. This happens because complications are driven not only by glucose, but by a combination of other factors such as hypertension, abnormal cholesterol, obesity, smoking, physical inactivity, poor diet, chronic inflammation, stress and even irregular sleep patterns,” explains Dr Ankur Gahlot, Additional Director, Diabetes and Endocrinology, CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur.

Diabetes is fundamentally a vascular disease, meaning long-term damage continues silently if these risk factors are ignored. “That is why diabetes care focuses on comprehensive risk reduction, which includes controlling blood pressure, managing cholesterol levels, encouraging weight loss, maintaining a healthy diet, regular exercise, and early use of organ-protective medications whenever needed,” Dr Gahlot adds.

He emphasises that managing diabetes is no longer just about chasing numbers on a lab report. “It is about protecting the heart, kidneys, eyes, and nerves over a lifetime. A holistic, patient-centred approach is what truly reduces complications and improves quality of life.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.