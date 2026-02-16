Gujarat doctor reveals why 37-year-old European who drinks had a ‘healthier liver’ than Indian teetotaller

Alcohol affects everyone differently. While some people can sip through multiple drinks without much effect, others may feel flushed, dizzy or uncomfortable after just one glass. The reasons go far beyond tolerance or habit. Dr Harsh Vyas, a preventive and diagnostic radiologist based in Vadodara, Gujarat, explained in his February 7 Instagram post the genetic and lifestyle differences that may contribute to why many Europeans appear to handle alcohol more comfortably than Indians. (Also read: UK nutritionist explains how just ‘1 minute’ of intense exercise may cut heart disease risk by 40% ) Dr Vyas explains why alcohol affects liver health differently in cultures.

In a video, Dr Harsh Vyas compared liver ultrasound reports of two 37-year-old men, one Italian and one Indian. What stood out was that the Italian patient, despite consuming alcohol two to three times a week, had a healthier liver than the Indian patient, who did not drink at all.

Why do Europeans experience fewer alcohol-related complications Addressing a commonly asked question, Dr Vyas said many people wonder why Europeans can consume alcohol regularly yet show fewer cases of fatty liver, while the disease remains widespread in India, even among non-drinkers.

“There are a lot of reasons,” he explained, pointing to three major factors: genetics, diet and exercise.

1. Genetics According to the doctor, enzyme activity plays a crucial role in how the body processes alcohol. “Among Europeans, alcohol dehydrogenase and aldehyde dehydrogenase enzyme activity is very good, which is not the case in our Asian population,” he said.

These enzymes help break down alcohol and clear out toxic intermediate metabolites. In populations where these enzymes function efficiently, harmful by-products are processed and eliminated more effectively. However, in many Asian individuals, slower enzyme activity means toxic metabolites remain in the body longer, potentially contributing to liver stress and other side effects.