UK nutritionist explains how just ‘1 minute’ of intense exercise may cut heart disease risk by 40%

“Just one minute of vigorous-intensity exercise gave similar lifespan benefits to 9 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise and 93 minutes of low-level exercise,” Atkins explained. Compared with low-intensity movement, vigorous activity was linked to a 40% reduced risk of all-cause mortality, a 40% lower risk of heart attacks , and a 50% reduced risk of type 2 diabetes.

“You’d be surprised to learn that there was one specific type of exercise that could give you the same health benefits as 93 minutes of other exercise,” said Zib Atkins, referring to findings from a large UK study. The study examined more than 73,000 adults, investigating how exercise intensity affected their risk of disease and early death. What researchers found was striking.

In today’s sedentary lifestyle, finding time to exercise often feels like a challenge. But what if improving your health didn’t require hours at the gym? Even small bursts of movement woven into your daily routine can make a meaningful difference. UK-based nutritionist Zib Atkins explains in his February 15 Instagram post that even a few minutes of consistent physical activity can significantly reduce the risk of chronic diseases. (Also read: Gurugram neurologist reveals why no single ‘magic fruit’ can protect your heart; shares what you should really do )

What does ‘vigorous’ exercise actually mean However, Atkins clarified that “vigorous” does not necessarily mean elite athletic performance. “Their term for vigorous wasn’t some kind of super-elite, massively high-performance stuff. It was simply the kind of intensity where you’re out of breath, your heart is pumping, and you’d struggle to maintain a conversation,” he said.

Interestingly, the benefits appeared almost linear. “The more you do, the better the results were, and that continued all the way up to about 40 to 50 minutes,” he added. Atkins also pointed out that the study had some methodological limitations and emphasised the importance of building a strong fitness foundation.

“If you’ve got the time, it’s really important to form your base with that kind of low-level, zone two-style training,” he noted. Still, his key takeaway is clear: “If you’re short on time and want to maximise longevity benefits, you must include some high-intensity work in your routine.”

