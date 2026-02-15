Gurugram neurologist reveals why no single ‘magic fruit’ can protect your heart; shares what you should really do
Dr Priyanka Sehrawat emphasises the importance of holistic approach to heart health, highlighting that lifestyle choices, exercise, and a balanced diet are key.
Keeping your heart healthy is more important than ever, especially with today’s fast-paced lifestyle and rising stress levels. While regular exercise and a balanced diet play a key role, sometimes the simplest natural foods can make a big difference.
Dr Priyanka Sehrawat, Neurologist and General Physician, MD Medicine and DM Neurology (AIIMS Delhi), based in Gurugram, Haryana, shares in her February 14 post the one “magic fruit” that can boost heart health, improve circulation, and support overall cardiovascular wellness. (Also read: Gurugram neurologist shares best time to take vitamin D supplement for maximum benefits: ‘Take it with milk instead of…’ )
Can a single ‘miracle’ food protect your heart and brain
While superfoods often make headlines for their supposed “miracle” health benefits, Dr Priyanka stresses that preventing a heart attack or stroke is far more complex than relying on a single food item. “Let me tell you, my friend, there is no single thing that can save you from a stroke or a heart attack.
These are multifactorial,” she explains. “You know it’s called multi, more than one, and factorial factors. So these risks are related to multiple factors coming together, not just one.”
How much your lifestyle really impact heart and brain health
The neurologist points out that lifestyle choices play a crucial role in maintaining heart and brain health. “How much of your daily routine is actually dedicated to exercise, aerobics, or strength training? Even small habits, like 5 minutes of meditation or yoga, can help, but if you’re stressed all day, it can offset the benefits. Smoking and alcohol consumption also contribute significantly. Blood pressure, sugar levels, and cholesterol all interact. That’s why it’s called multifactorial.”
Dr Sehrawat emphasises that while including fruits and vegetables in your diet is important, they are just one piece of the puzzle. “There is no one magical thing that can protect your heart or brain. It’s about your overall daily life, the combination of regular exercise, a balanced diet, managing stress, mental wellness, and avoiding harmful habits, that truly makes a lasting difference for your cardiovascular and neurological health.”
She concludes by reminding readers that consistency matters more than quick fixes. “Small, positive choices every day add up over time. Focusing on a holistic lifestyle rather than chasing a single ‘miracle’ food is what will keep your heart strong and your mind sharp in the long run.”
