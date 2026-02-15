60-year-old man from Maharashtra with 'double vision stumbled while walking': Hyderabad neurologist explains real reason

Wernicke’s encephalopathy is a severe neurological emergency caused by a deficiency in vitamin B1 (thiamine), Dr Kumar explained. While it can be caused by malnutrition, it is most frequently seen in cases of chronic alcohol abuse, as alcohol interferes with thiamine absorption in the body.

Upon arrival at the hospital, the patient was unable to identify his surroundings or follow simple verbal commands, Dr Kumar said. He added that a combination of clinical examination, blood work, and an MRI confirmed a diagnosis of Wernicke’s encephalopathy.

In his long tweet, Dr Kumar shared that the patient's decline was rapid: according to his family, the first signs appeared as physical instability and visual disturbances. For three days prior to his hospitalisation, he had become increasingly drowsy, confused, and barely responsive, Dr Kumar said, adding: "He complained of double vision and was stumbling while walking... for 15 years, alcohol had been a daily companion in his life."

In a medical case that highlights the hidden dangers of chronic alcohol consumption, a 60-year-old man from Maharashtra reportedly made a miraculous recovery after being brought to the brink of permanent brain damage . Dr Sudhir Kumar, a neurologist at Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, took to X on February 14 to share the journey of this patient, who arrived in a semi-conscious state after years of alcohol dependency. Also read | Neurosurgeon explains rare brain condition linked to Japanese genes with stroke-like symptoms

A two-fold battle Dr Kumar shared that the medical team immediately initiated high-dose intravenous thiamine. He added that the results were swift: by day seven, the patient’s alertness returned, and his vision cleared.

However, the road to recovery hit a snag during his one-month follow-up. The patient arrived in a wheelchair, complaining of 'severe burning pain' in his feet, Dr Kumar said. This was identified as peripheral neuropathy — nerve damage caused by the toxic effects of alcohol and a secondary deficiency in vitamin B12.

The power of change The final stage of treatment moved beyond the pharmacy. According to Dr Kumar, to ensure a permanent recovery, the patient underwent:

⦿ Nutritional correction: Continued vitamin supplementation.

⦿ Psychiatric support: Intensive counseling to address alcohol addiction.

⦿ Physical therapy: To regain the ability to walk unaided.

Today, the patient is back on his feet. Dr Kumar shared that at his most recent check-up, the man walked into the clinic without a wheelchair or pain, carrying only a note of gratitude from his family. Dr Kumar said that while the medical intervention was successful, the real victory belonged to the family’s commitment to change.

Dr Kumar concluded: "He and his family handed me a short note; words of gratitude that no award can match. They thanked me for 'life-changing care' and said their family would forever remain grateful. But the truth is; this was not my victory alone. It was the power of timely diagnosis. It was the reversibility of a condition caught in time. It was the strength of a family that chose change. It was a man who decided to reclaim his life from alcohol. Wernicke’s encephalopathy is preventable. It is treatable. But only if recognised early."

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.