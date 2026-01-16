Apollo neurologist shares how 22-year-old’s ‘mysterious' symptoms were actually caused by a dangerous vitamin deficiency

Something, he says, didn’t add up. “A careful clinical review raised a possibility that is often overlooked today, could this be thiamine (vitamin B1) deficiency?”

What made the case especially puzzling was that nothing appeared abnormal on paper. “He had already undergone multiple evaluations. Blood tests, cardiac work-ups, and neurological investigations were reported as normal,” Dr Kumar explains. “He was young, did not consume alcohol, and had never undergone gut surgery. Yet his symptoms were worsening despite reassurance.”

“A 22-year-old man walked into my clinic with a troubling mix of symptoms,” recalls Dr Sudhir. “He complained of fatigue, weakness, tingling sensations, poor exercise tolerance, along with cardiovascular symptoms like palpitations and breathlessness. He also had persistent gut issues, mainly diarrhoea.”

Vitamin deficiencies are often dismissed as minor health issues, but in some cases, they can present with symptoms that closely mimic serious neurological or cardiac diseases. Dr Sudhir Kumar, neurologist at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, recently highlighted one such case on X (formerly Twitter) in a January 15 post, involving a 22-year-old man whose alarming symptoms were eventually traced back to a hidden vitamin deficiency. (Also read: Longevity doctor says not protein, but this overlooked ‘nutrient’ plays a bigger role in ageing well: ‘Get 30-40g daily’ )

While thiamine deficiency is commonly linked to alcoholism, Dr Kumar stresses that this is only part of the picture. “Thiamine deficiency is classically associated with alcoholism, but that is not the full story,” he says. Based on clinical suspicion, tests were ordered. “His thiamine levels were clearly low.”

Why can thiamine deficiency be easily missed Treatment was initiated without delay, and the response was dramatic. “Over the next few weeks, his neurological and cardiovascular symptoms improved significantly. His energy returned, palpitations settled, and the mental fog lifted,” Dr Kumar notes.

However, one crucial question remained unanswered. “Why was a young, non-alcoholic man thiamine-deficient?” he asks.

A focused gastroenterology evaluation eventually revealed the cause. “He had an underlying gut disorder leading to malabsorption, which caused chronic thiamine deficiency,” Dr Kumar explains. Once the root problem was addressed, the recovery was sustained.

The case, he says, could have ended very differently. “Untreated thiamine deficiency can lead to irreversible neurological damage, heart failure, or even death,” Dr Kumar warns. “Yet it remains one of the most underdiagnosed and easily treatable conditions in clinical practice.”

What can people learn from this case Dr Kumar highlights a few important lessons from this case:

Vitamin deficiencies are not rare, and they are not always related to alcohol consumption.

Persistent fatigue, nerve symptoms, heart complaints, or chronic diarrhoea deserve thorough evaluation.

Normal reports do not always mean that nothing is wrong.

Nutrition and gut health matter far more than we often realise. Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.