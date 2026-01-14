AIIMS-trained neurologist shares if ‘migraine hack’ of clipping the eyebrow can really relieve pain

According to him, the relief is usually short-lived. “Pressing or clipping this spot can briefly block pain signals travelling to the brain , which may give temporary relief. However, this does not address the real problem,” he explains. “The nerve remains over-excited, so the migraine process continues in the background.”

Explaining why the eyebrow-clip migraine hack may seem effective at first, Dr Rahul says, “During a migraine , the trigeminal nerve, which supplies the face and the area around the eyes, becomes overactive.” He explains that a smaller branch of this nerve plays a key role. “A branch called the supraorbital nerve sits just above the eyes. That’s why applying pressure or using a clip in this area may appear to help initially,” Dr Chawla says.

Dr Rahul Chawla, neurologist with training from AIIMS New Delhi, explains in his January 10 Instagram post whether this hack has any scientific backing and if it can really relieve your pain. (Also read: Physician explains whether cracking your neck for quick relief can increase the risk of stroke: ‘Problems arise when…’ )

Migraines can disrupt daily life, leaving people desperate for quick and simple relief. From home remedies to viral hacks, many turn to the internet for answers. One such trend circulating on social media claims that clipping the eyebrow can ease migraine pain.

As migraine pain progresses, the effects of such hacks often fade. “Because migraines tend to build over time, the relief from pressure-based tricks usually wears off,” Dr Chawla says.

How too much pressure can make migraine pain worse He also warns that excessive pressure can backfire. “In some cases, too much pressure may actually worsen pain, irritate the skin, or even harm the sensitive area around the eyes,” he adds.

While mild techniques may help certain headaches, they are not a solution for migraines. “A gentle massage might offer comfort during a mild headache, but preventing migraines requires identifying and managing personal triggers rather than simply masking pain,” Dr Chawla explains.

Summing up, he stresses the importance of proper care. “Migraine treatment requires evidence-based lifestyle changes and, in some cases, medication prescribed by a doctor,” Dr Chawla says.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.