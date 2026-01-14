Physician explains whether cracking your neck for quick relief can increase the risk of stroke: ‘Problems arise when…’

The real risk, according to Dr Sood, comes from how often and how forcefully the neck is moved. “Problems arise when the neck is repeatedly forced beyond its normal range of motion,” he explains. “Over time, this can loosen the ligaments and destabilise the cervical spine, allowing more uncontrolled movement during sudden twists.”

He explains that the familiar popping sound itself isn’t the danger. “That temporary relief comes from rapidly stretching a joint and releasing gas bubbles in the synovial fluid. The sound you hear is not harmful on its own,” he says.

Explaining what actually happens inside the body, Dr Kunal says, “If you’re someone who regularly pops or cracks your neck because it feels relieving, it helps to understand what’s actually happening underneath.”

Cracking your neck is a habit many turn to for quick relief from stiffness or stress, often without a second thought. But could this everyday move do more harm than good? Dr Kunal Sood, MD, a double board-certified physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine, explains in his January 14 Instagram post whether neck cracking can increase the risk of stroke. (Also read: Gastroenterologist shares ‘1 simple habit’ that can help ease acidity, bloating and constipation: ‘Take 10-minute walk’ )

How it increase the risk of injury or stroke As stability reduces, the structures inside the neck become more vulnerable. “Sharp or forceful neck movements can place abnormal shear stress on the vertebral and carotid arteries that run through the neck,” Dr Sood says.

In rare cases, this stress can lead to serious complications. “The inner lining of an artery can tear, a condition known as cervical artery dissection. When this happens, blood may collect at the injury site, form a clot, and potentially travel to the brain, blocking blood flow and causing a stroke,” he explains.

Safer ways to relieve neck stiffness without cracking it That said, Dr Sood stresses that such incidents are uncommon. “Most people who crack their neck will never experience this. However, the mechanism is well documented, which is why repeated, forceful neck manipulation, especially self-manipulation, is not recommended,” he adds.

For those dealing with neck stiffness or tightness, safer alternatives exist. “Gentle mobility exercises, posture correction, targeted strengthening, or guided therapy are far better options than aggressive popping,” Dr Sood advises.

He concludes with a reminder: “It’s worth asking yourself what’s really happening inside your neck the next time you feel the urge to crack it.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.