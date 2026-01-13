Gastroenterologist shares ‘1 simple habit’ that can help ease acidity, bloating and constipation: ‘Take 10-minute walk’

Digestive issues like acid reflux, bloating and constipation can make even the simplest daily tasks uncomfortable. While many people turn to quick fixes, small lifestyle changes can sometimes make a real difference. Dr Joseph Salhab, a board-certified gastroenterologist and health influencer, shares in his January 12 Instagram post 1 thing you can do to help ease these common problems. (Also read: Weight loss surgeon shares 4 things you should immediately ban to finally lose weight: ‘Eliminate seed oils, coffee…' ) Dr Salhab recommends 10-minute walks after meals for better gut health. (Pixabay)

What should you do right after finishing a meal

“If after you’re done eating, I don’t want you to sit down, I don’t want you to lie down, and I definitely don’t want you to start scrolling on your phone. What I want you to do instead is take a 10-minute walk. This is one of the most powerful things you can do to improve your gut health,” says Dr Joseph.

Explaining why this simple habit can make a big difference, Dr Salhab notes that gentle movement after meals helps clear excess food and stomach acid, which can reduce acid reflux and heartburn. “When you start walking and moving, it helps clear excess food and stomach acid, leading to less acid reflux and heartburn,” he explains.

How short walk help with bloating and constipation

Walking also supports smoother digestion by stimulating the intestines. According to Dr Salhab, this can result in less bloating and improved digestive comfort after meals. “Because it stimulates your intestines to move, you also get less bloating and improved symptoms during digestion,” he adds.

For those struggling with constipation, the benefits extend even further. “Walking helps move old food and waste products along in your colon, which can help stimulate a bowel movement,” Dr Salhab says.

Summing it up, he emphasises that post-meal walking is a simple, quick, and completely free habit, one he recommends to all his patients. “It’s an easy thing to do, but it can make a significant difference to your gut health over time,” he adds.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.