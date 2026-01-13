Neha Dhupia shares her simple ‘desi bedtime drink’ to beat bloating and improve digestion: ‘Works like magic for me’

Neha Dhupia is a dedicated fitness enthusiast who often gives her Instagram followers a peek into her diet and workout routine. When it comes to eating right, the 45-year-old actor swears by the goodness of the Indian kitchen and relies on simple, desi home remedies. In her January 12 Instagram Reels, Neha shared a bedtime ritual that has now become a staple in her night-time routine, a warm drink that helps beat bloating. (Also read: Chitrangda Singh calls this Indian drink her ‘Ram baan’ for glowing skin and shiny hair: ‘You’ll stop falling sick’ ) Neha Dhupia shares nighttime drink recipe to combat bloating and improve digestion. ( Instagram)

How to make Neha Dhupia's anti-bloating drink

“This is literally my night-time drink,” Neha said, explaining that it helps ease bloating, improve digestion, and promote better sleep. She added that there’s something deeply comforting about sipping on a “warm, fuzzy drink right before you go to bed.”

Keeping it simple, Neha broke down the recipe in the easiest way possible. All it requires is boiled water infused with a few everyday kitchen ingredients, saunf, ajwain, jeera, some chopped ginger, and lemon. While lemon is optional, Neha mentioned that she personally likes to add it. The mixture is boiled for about 5 minutes, and that’s it. “There you go, your night-time anti-bloating drink is ready. It works like magic for me. Looks good, tastes good,” she said.

In the caption, Neha spoke about how this drink has helped reduce her bloating and credited her nutritionist, Richa, for recommending it. She also urged her followers to consult a dietician, nutritionist, or physician before trying it themselves, emphasising that it’s important to see what works best for one’s body.

This isn’t the first time Neha has shared one of her trusted healthy drinks with her followers. Back in September last year, she opened up about kickstarting a 21-day challenge aimed at reducing inflammation.

Homemade drinks to combat bloating

Earlier, in an October 2022 interview with HT Lifestyle, Greata Sherene Robinson, executive nutritionist at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Chennai (T Nagar), explained that bloating and a feeling of fullness after meals are among the most common digestive complaints. She noted that diets high in fibre, fat, and salt, especially excess sodium, along with habits like eating too fast, skipping meals, low water intake, food sensitivities, and even talking while eating, can trigger bloating.

To ease discomfort, she suggested simple homemade drinks such as herbal water made with coriander, cumin, and fennel seeds, fruit-based blends with watermelon, pineapple, and cucumber, yoghurt-cucumber shakes, soothing herbal teas with ginger and spices, and a chia seed–coconut water drink to help flush out excess sodium and support digestion.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.