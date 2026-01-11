Struggling with PCOS? Nutritionist shares 3 herbal teas to ease symptoms, improve hormonal balance and calm inflammation

Living with PCOS can be physically and emotionally exhausting, with symptoms often driven by chronic inflammation and hormonal imbalances that disrupt daily life. While medical care remains essential, many women also look toward gentle, natural ways to support their bodies from within. Simple remedies like herbal teas, when used mindfully, may help soothe inflammation, ease cramps and contribute to better hormonal balance - offering some extra support and a sense of relief alongside conventional treatment. Try out Deepsikha's natural remedies if you are struggling with PCOS.(Unsplash)

Deepsikha Jain, a nutritionist with a Master’s degree in Global Public Health Nutrition from the UK and a certified national diabetes educator, has shared three herbal teas that may help support women struggling with PCOS. In an Instagram video shared on December 9, 2025, the nutritionist explains how each tea may help ease PCOS and PMS symptoms, improve hormonal balance, relax muscle cramps and reduce inflammation.

Spearmint tea

According to Deepsikha, spearmint tea can work wonders for hormonal balance and may even help ease PMS symptoms, by regulating testosterone levels. She explains, “The first is spearmint tea. Of course, this can actually do magic with your hormones. Drinking spearmint tea has actually shown to reduce your testosterone levels that can reduce your PMS symptoms like acne, hair fall, and even hormonal imbalance.”

Kalonji tea

The nutritionist explains that PCOS is often linked to high inflammation in the body, which may be soothed by regularly drinking kalonji tea. She highlights, “The second is going to be kalonji tea. When you have PCOS, you also do have high inflammation. Kalonji is highly anti-inflammatory that can bring your inflammation down and manage PCOS better.”

Ajwain tea

Deepsikha notes that ajwain tea is known to help ease PMS cramps by calming muscle contractions and promoting relaxation. She states, “Last is going to be ajwain tea. Having ajwain has actually shown to reduce your PMS cramps and soothe your muscle contraction a lot more.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.