"That time of the month?" PMS-ing hard? This cheat sheet will help you understand why

How often has that sentence, nonchalantly thrown in the air, enraged you?

A menstruating body is a monthly norm — but the thing people get wrong all the time, is that it does not at all have to be a recurring ordeal. Enduring symptoms or resigning oneself to them should never be the default. Despite abundant online information, menstruation is still widely viewed as inherently debilitating, often because it is. In many cases, however, understanding what’s happening and responding accordingly can significantly improve the experience.

Female cycle health influencer, Brigitte, who goes by the handle @period_and_stuff on Instagram, shares the ultimate PMS cheat sheet, which will help you understand the likely reason your body goes through certain patterns when your menstrual cycle is peaking, and what to do about it.

PMS cheat sheet

If you're experiencing breast tenderness and/or bloating, common patterns indicate that your estrogen may be in excess. Bitter foods and cruciferous vegetables will provide the nutrition support your body needs.

If anxiety and insomnia happen to be getting your goat, the most likely culprit is low progesterone and/or high stress. Focusing on solid protein intake, B-vitamins, and most importantly, rest, will give your body the support it's asking for.

If recurring headaches seems to be your PMS pattern, this likely indicates estrogen swings and/or a magnesium deficiency. The hack here is simple — include magnesium-rich foods.

Irritability and mood swings may be notorious to the lesser sex when it comes to PMS, but what this may really reflect is a blood sugar imbalance in your body. Fixing this is pretty simple — make regular balanced meals your cornerstone.

Finally, cravings, though normal, indicate low progesterone. Prioritising protein and complex carbs is likely to do the trick in this regard.