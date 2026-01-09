Nutritionist shares 4 benefits of taking vitamin D3 supplements regularly for 3 months: Stable energy, less hair fall…

Persistent hair fall, constant fatigue, and nagging gut issues are often treated as separate problems - but in many cases, they can stem from a single, overlooked deficiency. Low vitamin D levels are increasingly being linked to a wide range of health concerns, largely because vitamin D functions more like a hormone than a simple nutrient, influencing inflammation, energy regulation, gut integrity, and even hair health. When identified through proper testing and corrected under medical guidance, vitamin D3 supplementation may offer benefits that extend well beyond bone health. Read more to discover what happens when you take vitamin D3 regularly for 3 months.(Unsplash)

Deepsikha Jain, a nutritionist with a Master’s degree in Global Public Health Nutrition from the UK and a certified national diabetes educator, has outlined what happens when you take vitamin D3 supplements regularly for three months, explaining how it can support overall health and well-being. In an Instagram video shared on December 3, 2025, she explains how vitamin D3 can support gut health, reduce inflammation, and offer several other benefits - while stressing the importance of consulting a doctor before starting any supplement.

Reduced inflammation

According to Deepsikha, vitamin D3 supplementation can help lower inflammation in the body, creating a ripple effect that may positively influence several other health concerns over time. She explains, “You are going to reduce your inflammation by taking D3 because D3 actually works like a hormone that can actually bring your inflammation down, which impacts your PCOS, thyroid, diabetes, gut issues, and several autoimmune disorders.”

Stable energy

Vitamin D3 also supports more stable energy levels throughout the day, which can help reduce persistent tiredness and fatigue. Deepsikha highlights, “You're going to have so much better energy levels throughout the day. You're going to feel much more awakened, fresh, and you're not going to feel tired anymore.”

Improved gut health

The nutritionist explains that vitamin D3 supplementation can play a significant role in improving gut health by strengthening the gut lining and supporting greater diversity in the gut microbiome.

Lesser hair fall

Deepsikha highlights vitamin D3 deficiency as one of the common underlying contributors to hair fall, noting that supplementation may help reduce hair shedding. However, she emphasises the importance of consulting a doctor and getting vitamin D levels tested before starting any supplements.

She states, “You're going to have much less hair fall because a major cause of hair fall is D3. Obviously, check your levels first and consult your doctor before starting these.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.