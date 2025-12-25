Nutritionist says vitamin D cannot be absorbed without magnesium, causing poor bone health

Vitamin D deficiency is far more common than most people realize. Globally, more than 1 billion people are deficient in vitamin D, and nearly half the population has vitamin D levels that are lower than normal. While vitamin D is widely known for supporting bone strength, immunity, and overall health, many people do not absorb or use it properly. That is because vitamin D does not work alone. It needs magnesium to convert it into its active form inside the body. Without enough magnesium, vitamin D can remain inactive, even if you are taking supplements regularly. Together, these two nutrients support stronger bones and better muscle function. Vitamin D works better when your body has enough magnesium.(Adobe Stock)

Why is magnesium essential for the body?

Magnesium is a vital mineral involved in multiple biochemical reactions in the body. It plays a key role in energy production, nerve function, muscle movement, and maintaining healthy bones and teeth.

Dietician Vidhi Chawla, founder of FISICO Diet and Aesthetic Clinic, says magnesium helps regulate blood pressure and improves insulin sensitivity, which may lower the risk of type 2 diabetes. It also supports athletic performance by moving glucose into muscles and reducing lactic acid buildup, which helps prevent fatigue.

Magnesium is especially important for bone health. It regulates calcium and vitamin D levels, improves bone density, and supports proper bone crystal formation. This becomes even more important for women after menopause, when the risk of osteoporosis increases.

How does magnesium help activate vitamin D?

Many people focus only on vitamin D supplements, but magnesium is what allows your body to actually use vitamin D effectively. A review published in The Journal of the American Osteopathic Association found that vitamin D cannot be properly metabolized without sufficient magnesium levels. This means vitamin D may remain stored and inactive in the body for nearly 50 percent of people.

Magnesium is required by enzymes in the liver and kidneys to convert vitamin D into its active form, especially vitamin D3. Once activated, vitamin D supports calcium absorption, strengthens bones and teeth, improves muscle function, and helps regulate blood pressure and immunity.

As Chawla explains, “Taking vitamin D without adequate magnesium is like having fuel but no ignition. Both nutrients need to work together for optimal benefits.”

5 key benefits of taking magnesium with vitamin D

1. Better vitamin D absorption

Magnesium activates vitamin D, helping the body absorb and use it efficiently.

2. Stronger bones and teeth

Together, they improve calcium absorption and bone mineral density, reducing fracture risk.

3. Improved muscle function

This combination helps reduce muscle cramps, spasms, and tension.

4. Supports heart health

Magnesium helps regulate blood pressure, while vitamin D supports cardiovascular function.

5. Better mental well-being

Both nutrients play a role in reducing symptoms of anxiety, fatigue, and low mood.

Best food sources of magnesium

“To naturally increase magnesium levels, include foods such as spinach, almonds, cashews, walnuts, pumpkin seeds, avocados, dark chocolate, edamame, and fatty fish like salmon and mackerel,” says Chawla. If needed, magnesium supplements can be added after consulting a doctor.

Recommended daily dosage

For adults and children aged 9 and above, the upper limit for magnesium supplements is 350 mg per day, excluding dietary intake. Excess intake may cause diarrhea, cramps, or kidney issues.

The upper limit for vitamin D from all sources is 100 mcg (4000 IU) per day. Too much vitamin D may lead to nausea, confusion, or kidney stones. Dosages should always be personalized under medical guidance.

Signs of magnesium deficiency

Magnesium deficiency often goes unnoticed. When symptoms appear, they may include loss of appetite, fatigue, muscle cramps, tremors, numbness, mood changes, and irregular heartbeat. Addressing magnesium levels can significantly improve how your body responds to vitamin D.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)