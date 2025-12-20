Is it true that beet juice lowers blood pressure in just 3 hours? Dietician suggests consuming around 200 ml every day

Hypertension is fast becoming a common lifestyle concern across all age groups. According to the World Health Organization, nearly 1.3 billion adults aged between 30 and 79 years worldwide are living with high blood pressure and almost 46 percent of them do not even know it. For those who are aware, managing blood pressure usually involves medication along with long-term lifestyle changes. One of the most important steps in that journey is improving daily food choices. Eating consciously and adding certain nutrient-rich foods to the diet can make a difference over time. Beetroot juice, in particular, has gained attention as a natural way to support blood pressure management. When consumed regularly and in moderation, beetroot juice may help relax blood vessels and improve circulation. A glass of beetroot juice every day can support heart health and blood pressure.(Adobe Stock)

Why is beetroot juice linked to better blood pressure control?

Beetroot is a naturally nutrient-rich root vegetable, packed with electrolytes, antioxidants, and plant compounds that support cardiovascular health. One of its most important components is dietary nitrate. "Beetroot juice can modestly lower blood pressure due to its high nitrate content, which converts to nitric oxide and relaxes blood vessels," Neha Shirke, Senior Dietician at Dr D.Y. Patil Hospital, tells Health Shots. Nitric oxide helps blood vessels widen, improving blood flow and reducing pressure on artery walls.

A study published in Frontiers in Nutrition found that increased nitrate levels from beetroot juice enhance nitric oxide production, resulting in improved vessel flexibility and lower blood pressure.

What research says about beetroot juice and hypertension

Scientific evidence supports beetroot juice as a helpful dietary addition for people with hypertension. A 2017 meta-analysis published in Advances in Nutrition reported that regular beetroot juice consumption reduced both systolic and diastolic blood pressure.

On average, systolic blood pressure dropped by 3.55 mm Hg and diastolic pressure by 1.32 mm Hg. While these numbers may seem small, even modest reductions can significantly lower the risk of stroke, heart disease, and other cardiovascular complications linked to high blood pressure.

How much beetroot juice should you drink?

There is no one-size-fits-all amount. But a 2022 meta-analysis in Frontiers in Nutrition reviewed studies where participants consumed 70 ml, 140 ml, or 250 ml of beetroot juice daily for periods ranging from 3 to 60 days. Improvements in blood pressure were seen across all doses.

However, the best results were observed in people consuming around 250 ml daily. Still, moderation matters. "Daily intake of about 200 ml of beetroot juice is sufficient for most people with hypertension and can help bring blood pressure closer to normal ranges over time," says Neha Shirke.

How does beetroot juice work?

One of beetroot juice's most interesting features is how quickly it acts. "Beetroot juice helps reduce blood pressure within three to four hours due to nitrate conversion into nitric oxide," explains Shirke.

A study published in the journal Hypertension also found that blood pressure levels dropped within about three hours of consumption. While this effect can be noticed relatively quickly, consistent intake alongside a balanced diet is key for long-term benefits.

Are there any side effects to watch out for?

While beetroot juice is generally safe, it is not suitable for everyone in large amounts. According to Neha Shirke, some people may experience beeturia—pink or red urine and stools—which is harmless and usually resolves after stopping intake. This is more common in individuals with iron deficiency.

Drinking beetroot juice on an empty stomach may also cause bloating, abdominal discomfort, or diarrhoea due to its acidity and nitrate content. Additionally, beetroot is high in oxalates, which may increase kidney stone risk in susceptible individuals. Excessive intake may also place strain on the kidneys.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)