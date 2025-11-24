Coffee and heart health: Does caffeine raise blood pressure? Nutritionist reveals who should be careful

If you are paying attention to your habits, coffee is probably one of those daily rituals you have wondered about. It helps wake us up, keeps us focused, and has become a comfort drink for many. But when it comes to heart health and blood pressure, the confusion can get real. You may often hear people say that caffeine causes high blood pressure. But is it actually true? Dietician and diabetes educator Dr Archana Batra says the answer is not as straightforward as it seems. Coffee affects everyone differently, and how often someone drinks it, plays a surprisingly big role. Moderate coffee consumption is safe and does not cause high blood pressure in the long term!(Adobe Stock)

Does caffeine really raise blood pressure?

There is a common belief that coffee automatically increases blood pressure. But research shows something more nuanced. According to Mayo Clinic, caffeine can cause a brief, temporary spike in blood pressure, even in people who do not have hypertension. This rise is more noticeable in people who do not drink coffee regularly.

A Harvard Medical School study supports that coffee may raise BP in non-habitual drinkers, but not in those who sip it daily. Younger individuals also appear more sensitive.

As Dr Batra explains in an interview with Health Shots, “Habitual coffee drinkers become acclimated to these ingredients, so their blood pressure doesn't rise more than a point or two. But people who are not used to coffee can expect a temporary rise in their blood pressure after drinking regular or decaf varieties."

There's more research. A 1987 Italian investigation suggested coffee might actually help reduce blood pressure, and a large study in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition (347,000 participants) found no link between moderate coffee intake and cardiovascular disease.

At the end, if you already have high BP and drink coffee regularly, you may not need to stop immediately. But always confirm with your doctor based on your current health profile.

How quickly does coffee affect blood pressure?

Coffee works faster than most people think. According to a study in the Annals of Pharmacotherapy:

BP changes can begin within 30 minutes

Peaks occur in 1–2 hours

Effects may last up to 4 hours

This timing can be especially helpful to keep in mind if you monitor your BP at home.

Which type of coffee is better for blood pressure?

“When it comes to choosing the best coffee for BP, both black coffee and milk coffee are fine for most people. Black coffee is a low-calorie option, ideal if someone is watching their weight but does not want to give up their morning cup. Milk coffee, meanwhile, offers more nutrients like fat, calcium, and vitamin D,” suggests Dr Batra.

For people with hypertension, decaffeinated coffee may be a safer option, as it avoids caffeine’s short-term effect on blood pressure.

How much coffee per day is safe?

For healthy adults without high blood pressure, the US Food and Drug Administration suggests up to 400 mg of caffeine per day, about 3-4 cups of coffee. But some people metabolize caffeine slowly and feel the side effects sooner, including:

Insomnia

Heartburn

Urinary frequency

Palpitations

Anxiety in sensitive individuals

Can coffee benefit heart health?

Interestingly, coffee is not just a potential risk, but it may also offer heart-friendly benefits. Research suggests coffee can improve insulin sensitivity, support healthy blood sugar levels, and even reduce inflammation.

A study published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology found that drinking two to three cups daily was linked to a lower risk of cardiovascular disease. Coffee's antioxidants and bioactive compounds may also contribute to better heart and blood vessel health, notes Dr Batra.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)