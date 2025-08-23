Hepatologist shares top 6 tips to maintain healthy liver: Here's how many cups of black coffee you should have per day

Think liver care is only about cutting back on alcohol? Think again. Liver is one of the body’s most hardworking organs, quietly filtering toxins, regulating metabolism, and keeping your energy in check. Yet it can also be one of the most neglected when it comes to health routines. Underestimating liver care can lead to progressive liver disease which includes symptoms like jaundice, bloating, easy bruising, and even more serious conditions like cirrhosis and failure. Hepatologist Dr. Cyriac Abby Philips revealed 6 tips to maintain a healthy liver.(Pixabay)

Hepatologist Dr Cyriac Abby Philips has outlined key tips to support and maintain a healthy liver. Dr Phillips explains important ways you can ensure a strong liver, including how much protein to consume and the number of black coffees you should drink in a day. In an Instagram post shared on August 15, the hepatologist shared six strategies for maintaining liver health.

Limit sugar intake

Dr Phillips recommends restricting added sugar intake from all sources to 25 grams per day, which amounts to approximately 5 teaspoons per day. Consuming too much added sugars from sugary drinks and processed foods puts pressure on the liver, leading to fat buildup, insulin resistance, and long-term damage, according to Max Healthcare. Instead, focusing on whole, unprocessed foods rich in fibres can help protect your liver.

Physical activity like walking

The hepatologist advises to walk a minimum of 4000 steps per day. Physical exercise including walking helps reduce the accumulation of fat in the liver, and is proven to improve liver function, as per an article on Advanced Institute of Liver & Biliary Sciences.

Also Read | Struggling with digestion? AIIMS gut doctor recommends 7 best beverages for digestive health

Drink unsweetened, black coffee

“Have 3 cups of unsweetened, black coffee a day,” recommended Dr Phillips. Black coffee is rich in antioxidants and highly beneficial for the liver, as it helps protect the organ from damage and reduces the risk of conditions like fatty liver disease, liver fibrosis, and cirrhosis, as per a study published in the National Library of Medicine.

Vaccinate for Hepatitis B

Vaccinating for Hepatitis B is a critical measure to protect the liver from chronic infection and its severe consequences, including cirrhosis and liver cancer. The World Health Organization recommends vaccinating new born babies with Hepatitis B vaccine within 24 hours of birth. This is followed by two or three more doses at least four weeks apart.

Also Read | Gastroenterologist shares dos and don'ts of diet for proper gut health in monsoon

Consume protein

Dr Phillips recommends to ‘consume at least 0.8/kg body weight protein per day.’ Consuming sufficient lean protein, such as from fish, poultry, eggs, or plant-based sources like lentils and tofu, is important for liver health as it provides building blocks for tissue repair and normal function.

Stay away from liver detoxes

As an additional measure, the hepatologist advised to stay away from liver detoxes. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, packaged liver detoxes are often unregulated by the FDA, and hence not standardized and not adequately tested in clinical trials.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.