Nutritionist reveals 5 foods that help reverse insulin resistance: From darker leafy greens to quinoa

With lifestyles becoming both more hectic and sedentary, an alarming number of people are at higher risk of insulin resistance. This happens when there’s too much sugar in the blood because the body’s cells, muscles don’t respond well to insulin. It becomes difficult to control blood sugar levels, and increases the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. But there's still hope as the right lifestyle choices, like better dietary choices, can help reduce insulin resistance and support healthy blood sugar management. Dark leafy greens are one of the foods that help to reduce your insulin resistance. (Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: Doctor reveals 6 signs you might have insulin resistance: Belly fat, cravings for carbs or sugar, increased thirst

Nutritionist Charmaine Ha Dominguez, who shares insights on reversing type 2 diabetes with her Instagram community, on a July 24 post, highlighted foods that help reduce insulin resistance, which, if not managed over time, can lead to type 2 diabetes.

The nutritionist narrowed down on five foods, all offering several lucrative health benefits, from being low on glycemic index to higher fibre for faster metabolism:

1. Black beans

Black bean is a good source of fibre.(Shutterstock)

First up on this list is black beans. Charmaine recommended them because of their high soluble fibre. This helps both gut health and improves insulin sensitivity. She said,“Black beans are fantastic for your gut health and for reversing insulin resistance because they're so high in soluble fibre. It is also high in magnesium as well which can support glucose metabolism.”

2. Dark leafy greens

Add darker greens to your salads!(Shutterstock)

You can always go darker with your greens, and this comes with more added benefits. Charmaine added that the darker you go, the more antioxidants you get. She said, "Eating more dark leafy greens can give you more antioxidants, more calcium and also can improve insulin sensitivity.”

3. Quinoa

Quinoa salad is one of the post-workout meal ideas.(Shutterstock)

Carbohydrates, like rice, bread, are a big concern for people suffering from insulin resistance, as they can quickly spike blood sugar. This is why carbs that are low on the glycemic index are preferred. Nutritionist Charmaine shared that quinoa is one such grain that is low on the glycemic index. For the uninformed, the glycemic index (GI) is a scale that measures how quickly a food raises blood sugar after eating.

She explained,“Quinoa is a low glycemic whole grain, and it is fantastic for substituting white rice that's too high in glycemic index for people with type 2 diabetes. So get some quinoa, it is super quick to cook.”

4. Farro

Farro is a grain with nutty, chewy taste.(Shutterstock)

Another wheat grain to include is farro. In fact, it’s quite ancient and has been around for years due to its robust nutritional content.

Charmaine spotlighted its protein and fibre content and added, “You can also do farro as well. Farro is very, very high in protein and in fibre. And it has a chewy texture.”

5. Peaches

Peaches are sweet yet are low in glycemic index.(Shutterstock)

People suffering from insulin resistance are commonly advised to steer clear of sweets because of the resulting insulin spike. But peaches, despite being sweet, support insulin sensitivity. The nutritionist elaborated, "Peaches are sweet, but they are low in glycemic index and very high in fibre, Vitamin C, so make sure you eat more peach this season."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.