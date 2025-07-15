Gastroenterologist reveals what your liver shouldn't look like, explains what increases risk of liver cancer, cirrhosis

Gastroenterologist Dr Joseph Salhab took to Instagram on July 14 to explain the comparison between a healthy liver and one affected by fatty liver disease. He shared that a healthy liver is smooth and has a reddish-brown color; it functions properly, filtering toxins and waste from the blood, regulating metabolism, and performing other vital tasks. Also read | Is this everyday snack setting you up for a lifetime of liver damage? Doctor shares 5 prevention tips By taking care of your liver, you can reduce your risk of developing fatty liver disease and other liver-related problems. (Representative picture: Freepik)

What normal liver looks like vs one that's damaged

Dr Salhab said that in comparison, a liver with fatty liver disease has fat deposits building up inside it, making it appear pale, greasy, and swollen. This can lead to inflammation and scarring, which can progress to more severe conditions like cirrhosis. If left unchecked, fatty liver disease can cause enough scarring to lead to cirrhosis, where the liver becomes severely damaged and stops working properly, he added. This increases the risk of liver cancer and other complications, according to Dr Salhab.

He said, “This is what a normal liver looks like. It sits in the top right corner of your belly, and it is fairly uniform in colour. It is involved in so many processes of the body. If you get a fatty liver, you start seeing these fatty deposits throughout the entire organ, and this fat is toxic to the liver and can cause damage over time.”

Fatty liver is pale, greasy and swollen

Dr Salhab added, “Eventually, when it is on there for enough time, you start seeing scar build up, and the liver starts looking uglier. When it is scarred like that, the liver can't work the way it should, and becomes damaged over time, eventually you start getting so much damage that it starts turning into what looks like liver cirrhosis. This is where the liver is not functioning at all. It is completely shot, and it increases your risk of liver cancer.”

He wrote in his caption, “What your liver looks like vs what it shouldn’t. A healthy liver is smooth and reddish-brown. With fatty liver, fat deposits build up inside your liver, making it pale, greasy, and swollen. Too much fat causes inflammation and scarring. Enough scarring turns into cirrhosis, where your liver stops working and your risk of liver cancer skyrockets.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.