Struggling with digestion? AIIMS gut doctor recommends 7 best beverages for digestive health

Are you struggling with digestive issues? You’re not alone. From bloating to constipation, millions of people suffer from digestion-related problems, and the discomfort can be overwhelming. However, the solution might be as simple as what’s in your glass! The beverages you reach for every day might be playing a bigger role in your gut health than you realise, and some of these might even be making your tummy problems worse. Dr. Sethi recommends buttermilk as a good option for healing your gut microbiome.(Unsplash)

Dr Saurabh Sethi, MD, MPH, board-certified gastroenterologist, hepatologist, and interventional endoscopist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford, has revealed the best beverages that can aid your gut health. Common beverages like buttermilk, coconut water and even black coffee are harbouring health benefits that you probably didn’t know about.

On August 7, Dr Sethi shared a video on Instagram that lists doctor-recommended drinks that can help manage gastric symptoms ranging from indigestion to fatty liver.

Discover the best beverages for the following 6 digestive issues, as recommended by Dr Sethi:

Constipation

Prune Juice - It contains a natural sugar alcohol called sorbitol, which passes through the gut undigested, drawing water into the colon, per the Bladder & Bowel Community. This softens and bulks up the stool, stimulating bowel movements.

Healing gut microbiome

Kefir or buttermilk - Both derived from fermented dairy, kefir is a better option compared to buttermilk, since it contains up to 30 strains of beneficial bacteria and yeast, while buttermilk only contains one or two. However, both beverages contain probiotics and bioactive compounds that improve gut diversity and reduce inflammation.

Indigestion

Ginger tea - Drinking ginger tea can work wonders for an upset stomach due to its ability to soothe the digestive tract and reduce inflammation, according to Associates in Gastroenterology. It is a natural remedy for bloating, gas and cramping, by speeding up the movement of food in your gastrointestinal tract while also protecting the gastric lining.

Bloating

Peppermint tea - Acting as a natural remedy for bloating and gas, peppermint tea has the ability to relax digestive muscles and ease pain. It also relieves gut spasms by preventing smooth muscles from contracting. It is also known to relieve symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), and the scent of peppermint reduces the intensity of nausea and vomiting.

Diarrhoea

Coconut water - Drinking coconut water after experiencing diarrhoea aids in rehydration and replenishment of lost electrolytes. It is a rich source of potassium and sodium, which are often depleted due to diarrhoea. However, overconsumption can have a counterintuitive effect.

Fatty liver

Black coffee - Black coffee aids in managing fatty liver disease due to its high concentration of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, per a report by Healthline. It lowers liver enzyme levels, neutralises oxidative stress that aids the progression of fatty liver, and improves insulin sensitivity. However, moderation is key, and overconsumption can lead to negative effects.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.