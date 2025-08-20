Stanford trained gastroenterologist unpacks 8 facts about lemon water: Is it really good for your gut?

Lemon water is a simple beverage made by mixing hot or cold water with lemon juice. But don’t let its simplicity fool you, lemon water has far more health benefits than meets the eye. It is rich in vitamin C and boosts the immune system. While it is not a miracle cure, it is not just a trendy gimmick either. Stanford-trained gastroenterologist Dr. Saurabh Sethi unpacks eight facts about drinking lemon water every day, including the pros and cons that you probably didn’t know about. Lemon water is packed with health benefits and can be a good addition to your daily routine.(Unsplash)

Hydration boost

According to Dr. Sethi, 75% of adults are chronically dehydrated. Many individuals do not like the taste of plain water and hence end up drinking way less than is recommended daily. Adding lemon to water can make it more palatable, as well as helping in digestion, energy levels, and focus. It also offers an alternative to sugary drinks.

Also Read | Harvard trained gastroenterologist rates 10 gut health trends: Is ginger tea after meals any good?

Natural source of vitamin C

Lemons are a natural source of vitamin C, with one lemon containing approximately 35mg of vitamin C which is equivalent to 40% of your daily requirement. Vitamin C supports immunity, collagen, skin health, and iron absorption.

May support digestion

Drinking lemon water before meals aids in digestion in some individuals. The mild acidity of citric acid in lemon juice boosts gastric acid secretion and bile flow, that help the body break down and digest food.

Warm lemon water can be soothing

Warm lemon water can be very soothing and relaxing, especially when consumed first thing in the morning. When consumed in an empty stomach, it helps kick start digestion and hydration for the day. However, make sure to not overheat the water since vitamin C starts breaking down above 70 degree Celsius. Let the hot water cool down for a bit before adding lemon juice in order to keep the nutrients intact.

Also Read | Gastroenterologist warns liver cirrhosis can affect your brain, leading to symptoms like personality changes, tremors

Watch for reflux

Citric acid may increase gastric acid production in some individuals leading to heartburn. Up to 20% of people with GERD experience worsened symptoms after lemon water consumption, so it is advisable to be cautious if you experience reflux or have a sensitive stomach. Dr. Sethi recommends avoiding it in an empty stomach in case you notice bloating or burning.

Erodes tooth enamel

Lemon juice is very acidic, with a pH ranging from 2 to 3, which may erode tooth enamel over long-term consumption. It should be consumed in one sitting with a straw, instead of being sipped all day, and make sure to rinse your mouth with plain water afterward.

Does not detox

Lemon water does not detox the body - Dr. Sethi claims that it is merely an overhyped internet fad. While it is not a “magic cleanser,” lemon water can aid in the body’s natural detoxification process that is taken care of by the liver and kidneys, by promoting hydration and digestion.

Great gut-friendly ritual

Lemon water can be great for gut health if you incorporate it in your daily regime, provided it works for your body. Besides supporting digestion and hydration, it also benefits gut microbiomes. As long as you watch out for reflux and dental health, lemon water can be a great addition to your daily routine.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.