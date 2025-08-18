Harvard trained gastroenterologist rates 10 gut health trends: Is ginger tea after meals any good?

The internet is overflowing with healthcare trends that promise quick fixes and miraculous results, but it is important to verify whether they are backed by science or simply hyped-up unproven fads. While some practices are actually backed by solid scientific evidence that can truly support your overall health, others are merely internet buzz and not worth the fuss. Harvard trained gastroenterologist debunks popular gut health myths.(Pixabay)

In a recent Instagram video, Harvard-trained gastroenterologist Dr. Saurabh Sethi breaks down 10 popular gut-health trends, separating fact from fiction. From incorporating steamed veggies in your diet for bloating relief to experimenting with enzyme supplements, here’s what science really says about dietary habits and health aids, to help you make an informed choice about which ones to add to your routine and the ones that should be skipped.

Ginger tea post meals - Add

Drinking ginger tea after meals can help aid digestion and weight management. According to a report from EatingWell reviewed by dietician Sarah Pflugradt, ginger contains a compound called 6-gingerol which helps settle an uneasy stomach and relieves nausea. It also has anti-inflammatory properties that help ease bloating and cramping, while also soothing pain related to autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease and psoriasis.

Also Read | Gastroenterologist warns liver cirrhosis can affect your brain, leading to symptoms like personality changes, tremors

Random enzyme supplements - Skip

Individuals diagnosed with enzyme insufficiency are required to take prescription digestive enzymes, the most common and only FDA-regulated enzyme replacement therapy being Pancreatic Enzyme Replacement Therapy (PERT), as per a report published in Johns Hopkins Medicine. However, several over-the-counter digestive enzyme supplements are easily available and sold for gut issues like acid reflux, gas, bloating and diarrhea. However most of these are not FDA-regulated and often make claims unsupported by evidence. Hence, the dosage, ingredients, enzyme concentration, and side effects are unverified. “Overall, a healthy person really doesn’t need to take digestive enzyme supplements,” explained dietician Morgan Denhard in the Johns Hopkins study. “The best digestive enzymes are the ones our bodies make naturally, and they work best when you eat a whole food diet.”

Vitamin D and B12 testing - Add

A study by the National Library of Medicine reveals the correlation between Vitamin D and the composition of gut microbiome, claiming that Vitamin D plays an important role in maintaining healthy gut barrier and immune function in the gut. It also suggests that individuals with gastrointestinal issues such as Crohn’s disease may have difficulty absorbing the nutrient, leading to deficiency. Another study published in the same journal indicates bacterial overgrowth in the small intestine could lead to Vitamin B12 deficiency resulting from malabsorption. Hence Vitamin D and B12 testing could reveal potential gastrointestinal abnormalities.

Eating only meat and butter - Skip

Often labeled as the “Carnivore diet,” which excludes everything except meat and animal products, is a viral internet trend that claims to aid in weight loss, mood issues, blood sugar regulation and other health problems. However, as per Healthline, there is no evidence to support these claims. Eliminating all foods except meat and animal products is extremely restrictive and unhealthy for the long run since it lacks essential nutrients like folate, vitamin C, and fibre. Instead, a well-rounded balanced diet is recommended.

Weekly colon hydrotherapy - Skip

An article by Mayo Clinic explains that colon cleansing, which is often believed to help flush out toxins from the body, could be potentially dangerous and has side effects. Colon cleansing can lead to excessive loss of water resulting in dehydration, tears in the rectum, infections, and a potential electrolyte imbalance. Colon and rectal specialist Dr. Craig Reickert at Henry Ford Health warned, “While it’s important to pay attention to your gut health, colon cleanses do not offer any medical benefit — and they pose serious health risks,” also adding, “The only time you need to clean your colon is before a colonoscopy, a procedure to screen for colon cancer.”

Steamed veggies over raw for bloating - Add

While raw vegetables are rich in fibre, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, it can be slightly harder to digest for individuals with a sensitive gut or ones suffering from IBS or IBD. Gut-health dietitian Jessie Wong told EatingWell, “When raw veggies are eaten in large quantities, they can be harder to break down due to their firm texture and high volume, which may lead to bloating or gas,” and added that cooking or steaming vegetables breaks down fibers and cell walls, making them easier to digest.

Coffee enemas - Skip

An article on Healthline reviewed by Dr. Saurabh Sethi explains that coffee enemas may have originated in the 1900s by German physicians looking for ways to treat cancer. Coffee enemas are often believed to stimulate bile flow and the production of glutathione, a detoxifying antioxidant, but there is no medical evidence to support these claims and further research is required in the area.

Light heat cooking with olive oil - Add

Dr. Saurabh Sethi listed extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) as one of the best options for cooking oils that are suitable for light to medium heat cooking. It is rich in monounsaturated fats that are excellent in improving cholesterol levels and reducing the risk of heart disease. EVOO contains polyphenols that have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that aid digestion.

Also Read | AIIMS gastroenterologist shares top 8 breakfasts for healthy gut: South Indian sambhar, idli and coconut chutney to…

Walnuts and almonds for microbiome - Add

Both walnuts and almonds are known for their prebiotic effects that promote the growth of beneficial gut bacteria, positively impacting gut health. A study published in the Journal of Nutrition shows that walnut consumption positively affects gastrointestinal microbiota, while also reducing LDL cholesterol and contributing to overall health. Almonds, on the other hand, acts as prebiotics rich in fibre and polyphenols that selectively stimulate beneficial microbes.

Oat milk is bad for gut - Skip

According to an article on Verywell Health reviewed by Robert Burakoff, oat milk is low in FODMAPs, a group of short-chain carbohydrates and sugar alcohols that are poorly absorbed in the small intestine and can potentially cause digestive irritations. This makes it an excellent option for those with IBS, lactose intolerance and milk allergies. It also contains beta-glucan, a soluble fibre that supports digestion and promotes healthy gut microbiome.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.