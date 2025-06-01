Gastroenterologist shares if you can really 'cure leaky gut with probiotics, digestive enzymes or other supplements'

What causes 'leaky gut'?

She added, “We have known about it for decades. If your doctor tells you 'leaky gut' is not real, they are either unfamiliar with the data or wary of how that term has been used incorrectly to mean something it is not.”

Dr Pasricha also shared what causes 'leaky gut':

⦿ Ultra-processed foods

⦿ High-fat foods

⦿ Alcohol

⦿ Stress

⦿ NSAIDs (nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs)

What is 'leaky gut'?

Dr Pasricha said: “'Leaky gut' is a colloquial term for increased intestinal permeability — or how easily molecules pass from inside our intestines into our bloodstreams. Some people use the term loosely as a diagnosis, claiming that a leaky gut can cause food sensitivities, bloating, brain fog, acne and fatigue. They even link it to increased frequency of infections or autoimmune conditions.”

She added, “But leaky gut is a physiological process, not a formal medical diagnosis. We all experience increased permeability from time to time. It’s something that fluctuates constantly because of factors such as stress, infections and the food we eat.”

Can you cure 'leaky gut'?

Dr Pasricha said, “Many people on social media claim you can 'cure' a leaky gut with probiotics, digestive enzymes or other supplements. These claims are not supported by scientific evidence.”

In a March 2022 interview with HT Lifestyle, dietitian Lavleen Kaur had said that 'if you wish to heal a leaky gut, you must first address the root causes of the problem'.

She said, “While it's impossible to say whether leaky gut can be healed, it can surely be improved. To some extent, everyone's guts are 'leaky': our small intestine is designed to let specific particles into the rest of the body. It only becomes a concern when it begins to emit the wrong types.”

She added, “The only and best way to heal a leaky gut is to eliminate certain foods such as wheat-based products, refined oils, processed and packaged foods while adding healthy foods such as probiotics (yoghurt, dairy, and cheese), fermented vegetables, nuts and sprouted seeds to create a balance of good and bad bacteria in our gut. You can also take probiotic supplements, reduce your stress, limit your use of NSAIDs, avoid drinking and smoking and get more sleep.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.