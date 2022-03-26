Leaky gut: Causes, unknown interesting facts and health tips to deal with it

The term "leaky gut" has recently captured everyone's attention and has become a popular buzzword but do you know what this health condition exactly it means? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Lavleen Kaur, Co-founder and Head Dietitian of Diet Insight, explains, “Leaky gut, scientifically known as intestinal permeability, is a condition in which the small intestine lining gets damaged. This causes the undigested food particles, toxic waste and germs to “leak” through the intestine into the bloodstream. As the bloodstream experiences the entry of these foreign substances, it triggers an autoimmune response resulting in further health-related issues such as irritable bowel syndrome, chronic tiredness, food allergies, inflammatory reactions, rheumatoid arthritis and other disorders.”

In simpler words, she explained that the damaged cells in our intestines fail to create the enzymes that are required for healthy digestion and as a result, our body is unable to absorb essential nutrients which eventually lead to hormonal imbalances and a weak immune system. Echoing the same, Dr Anish Desai MD, Founder and CEO of IntelliMed Healthcare Solutions, elaborated, “Human digestive tract is responsible for breakdown of food and absorption of nutrients. Small gaps present in the intestinal wall allows water and nutrients to pass and block entry of harmful substances.”

He added, "The gut becomes more permeability as the tight connections between intestinal walls loosen, potentially allowing bacteria and poisons to move from the gut into the bloodstream. "Leaky gut" is a term used to describe this condition. Leaky gut syndrome is prominent digestive ailment that disturbs the lining of the intestines. The gap occurs in intestinal wall during leaky gut syndrome permit bacteria and other toxins to pass into the bloodstream. Reduction in mucus thickness, increased permeability of intestine and alteration in gut microbiota are the major reason of the syndrome."

Causes of leaky gut:

According to dietitian Lavleen Kaur, if you look up the causes of a leaky stomach, you'll find a plethora of answers but the precise cause of leaky gut is unknown. She opined that in many situations, leaky gut is caused by an excessive intake of sugar, salt, processed and refined foods.

However, she shared an interesting and lesser known fact that there is a nerve inside our brain called the vagus nerve which is directly connected to our abdomen. She shared, “It follows the same algorithm of WhatsApp, meaning it sends signals to the gut to work properly whereby the gut responds by absorbing the needed nutrition and blocking the unnecessary particles. Excessive eye strain from blue light or mobile use, as well as a lack of sleep, causes this connection to weaken over time, leading to the gradual development of leaky gut in our bodies without our awareness.”

Dr Anish Desai listed certain factors that play an important role in leaky gut. These are:

1. Excessive sugar intake - High fructose diet affect the barrier function of intestinal wall

2. NSAIDs - The use of NSAIDs for long term increase permeability and causes leaky gut.

3. Alcohol intake - Excess alcohol intake leads to increased permeability of intestine.

4. Deficiency of nutrient - Vitamin A, D and zinc deficiency play important role in intestine permeability.

5. Stress - Chronic stress due to unhealthy lifestyle become a contributing factor to the intestinal disorder.

He also revealed that there are certain diseases associated to leaky gut and pointed out how many studies have revealed that increased permeability of intestine is becoming a reason for multiple disorders like Crohn’s disease, Celiac disease, diabetes and irritable bowel syndrome.

Tips to improve gut health:

Dietitian Lavleen Kaur suggested, “If you wish to heal a leaky gut, you must first address the root causes of the problem. While it's impossible to say whether leaky gut can be healed, it can surely be improved. To some extent, everyone's guts are 'leaky': our small intestine is designed to let specific particles into the rest of the body. It only becomes a concern when it begins to emit the wrong types.”

She advised, “The only and best way to heal a leaky gut is to eliminate certain foods such as wheat-based products, refined oils, processed and packaged foods while adding healthy foods such as probiotics (yoghurt, dairy, and cheese), fermented vegetables, nuts and sprouted seeds to create a balance of good and bad bacteria in our gut. You can also take probiotic supplements, reduce your stress, limit your use of NSAIDs, avoid drinking and smoking and get more sleep.”

Echoing that no recommended treatment is available for leaky gut, Dr Anish Desai listed few steps that can improve the gut health. These are:

1. Limit carbohydrate intake - Bacteria harmful to body usually survive on sugar and carbohydrate are the source of sugar.

2. Limit NSAIDs use - Use of NSAIDs such as ibuprofen on long term contribute to leaky gut syndrome.

3. Eat fermented food - Fermented food such as yogurt contains probiotic which helps to improve gut health.

4. Exercise regularly - regular exercise helps to improve gut health.

5. Consume nutrients - Regular consumption of healthy diet containing vitamin and minerals helps to keep hut healthy.