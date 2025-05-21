Guts don’t lie: Study explains how a weekend of cheat meals can lead to leaky gut

Cheat meals do not take years or months to show an impact on our gut health, as previously thought. According to a new study, published in the journal Immunity and led by Cyril Seillet, The Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research, even a weekend of high fatty foods can disable immune cells that help in protecting the intestinal carrier. Also read | Study links cheat meals with these different eating disorders in women, men, transgender, others Even a weekend of high fatty foods can disable immune cells that help in protecting the intestinal carrier. (Pexels)

Findings of the study

The study, published on May 13, 2025, was conducted on mice who were fed different kinds of meals to understand the impact of fatty foods on their gut. Some mice were fed chow, while others were fed food items with 36 percent or 60 percent fat content. The researchers observed that after a few days of high fat consumption, their gut health demonstrated damage.

Study author Cyril Seillet from The Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research, in a statement said, “The more saturated fats we eat, the more inflammation that builds up. But this inflammation build-up is initially silent, remaining hidden in our bodies until years later, where it can present as chronic inflammation.”

How high fat diet leads to leaky gut

The researchers observed that consuming a high fat diet suppresses specialised immune cells called ILC3s. This in turn produces a crucial protective substance called interleukin-22. Interleukin-22 helps in maintaining the intestinal barrier by producing antimicrobial peptides, mucus, and tight-junction proteins. These components prevent harmful bacteria and toxins from getting inside the bloodstream. But when IL-22 production is suppressed by high fat diet consumption, the gut becomes permeable. This condition is referred to as the leaky gut.

This study further explains why people experience digestive discomfort shortly after having a high-fat meal. This also explains why Mediterranean diets rich in olive oil and other sources of unsaturated fats are known for having long-term health benefits for gut health and can lower inflammation. The effects do not take years to show; it can provide instant intestinal comfort.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.