Dietary habits that support maximum fertility in men and women

Fertility is a multifaceted combination of physical, emotional and lifestyle issues yet, perhaps the most significant determinant of fertility that is usually neglected is diet. Whether you are trying to conceive or simply want to stay in top reproductive health, experts insist that your diet can make a big difference in your reproductive health whether it is in men or women. Men and women, take note! These foods can supercharge your fertility.(Image by Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Vedika Premani, Clinical Dietician at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai, revealed how proper nutrients can improve reproductive health in both men and women -

Key foods for women:

1. Folic Acid: Essential for DNA production and avoiding birth defects, folic acid also maintains ovarian function. Women must have folate-containing foods such as leafy green vegetables, citrus fruits, eggs and nuts in their diet.

Take folic acid: One can start taking folic acid supplements before pregnancy to prevent major birth defects of the baby’s brain and spine.(Shutterstock)

2. Iron: Proper iron levels facilitate fertilization and implantation during pregnancy. Anaemia and preterm labour are complications caused by low iron. Women must have iron-containing foods such as beans, spinach and fortified cereals.

3. Vitamin B12: B12 is important for placenta formation and fertility, and it is present in animal foods like fish, meat and eggs.

Key nutrients for men:

1. Selenium: Responsible for shielding sperm from oxidative damage, selenium aids sperm quality and mobility. Nuts, fish and eggs are excellent sources of selenium.

2. Zinc: Essential for the production of sperm and testosterone, zinc is a critical component of male fertility. Seafood, fortified cereals and nuts are good sources of zinc.

Most of the fertility supplements contain zinc which is a mineral necessary for the development of sperm and folate which is the natural form of folic acid and helps in the formation of DNA of sperm.(Unsplash)

3. Calcium: Calcium helps in sperm motility, making it possible for sperm to reach the egg successfully. Dairy products, leafy greens, and fortified cereals are good sources of calcium for men.

Nutrients for both men and women

1. Vitamin E: This antioxidant protects cells from damage and maintains egg and sperm quality. Nuts, seeds, and leafy greens are sources.

2. Vitamin C: Essential for healthy ovarian follicles and sperm, vitamin C is present in citrus fruits, berries, and peppers.

Healthy eating habits

Vedika Premani advised, “Along with individual nutrients, general dietary patterns and lifestyle modifications are important. Eating a wide range of whole foods, such as lean proteins, healthy fats (such as omega-3 fatty acids from fish or flax seeds) and complex carbohydrates, promotes hormonal balance and reproductive health.”

She added, “Reducing processed foods, sugars and alcohol can also help fertility. In this manner, following a balanced, nutrient-rich diet is one of the best methods to maintain fertility in both men and women. By following proper dietary practices, fertility can be maximised.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.