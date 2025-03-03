Fibroids can strike women even in their 20s and affect fertility. Here’s how to spot the signs

We live in a world where new health issues frequently emerge, competing for attention and one common condition often discussed today is fibroids, which affects many women. Previously, fibroids were most commonly diagnosed in women in their 30s-50s but now they can occur at any age. Fibroids and fertility: The hidden risk many women overlook.(Image by Macy)

Often, fibroids don't show symptoms, leading many women to believe their uterus is healthy.

What are fibroids?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shanthala Thuppanna, HOD and Senior Consultant - Gynaecology at Sakra World Hospital in Bengaluru, shared, “The precise cause of uterine fibroids remains unknown. These non-cancerous tumors, or uterine leiomyomas, develop in or on the uterus and typically grow within the uterine wall, almost always benign. While nearly 50% of women develop fibroids, only a few experience symptoms, making it challenging to pinpoint a specific cause. Fibroids also vary greatly in size.”

Who is at risk and where do they form?

Dr Shanthala Thuppanna revealed, “Age significantly influences fibroid development, commonly occurring in women during their 30s and 40s, and often diminishing after menopause. A family history of fibroids triples the risk, while obesity increases it by two to three times compared to women of average weight. Furthermore, dietary habits can impact the risk of developing fibroids. Ethnicity significantly impacts fibroid prevalence, being highest among African populations, as compared to whites, with Indians in between an average range of around 50 to 60% incidences of fibroids.”

Experts have called for more awareness among patients of uterine fibroids, one of the most common indications of hysterectomy.(REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

She added, “Fibroids usually develop within the uterine wall and are classified into three types based on location: submucosal fibroids extend into the uterine cavity, intramural fibroids form within the uterine wall, and subserosal fibroids grow on the outer surface. Some fibroids grow on stalks protruding from the uterine surface or cavity, known as pedunculated fibroids.”

Why it is important to know about fibroids for women?

Dr Shanthala Thuppanna answered, “Fibroids often go unnoticed until routine check-ups or pregnancy scans. Some individuals may experience abnormal bleeding, heavy periods, and painful menstruation. As fibroids enlarge, they may cause abdominal bulging resembling pregnancy, leading to urinary frequency or incontinence. Pressure on nearby organs can cause back pain and constipation depending on the size of the fibroids.”

Fibroids: Doctor reveals types, causes, symptoms, risk factors, treatment of myomas (Pixabay)

When fibroids develop within the inner layer of the uterus, they can hinder fertility by obstructing implantation or causing recurrent miscarriages. Dr Shanthala Thuppanna warned, “During pregnancy, fibroids can lead to complications such as preterm delivery and pain due to fibroid degeneration. Although most women with fibroids experience normal pregnancies, they may face increased risks during childbirth, including a higher likelihood of cesarean section, breech presentation of the baby, stalled labor, placental abruption, and preterm delivery.”

What are the health impacts of fibroids in women

According to Dr Shanthala Thuppanna, the impact of fibroids on women's health is multifaceted, affecting physical, emotional and social well-being. She elaborated -

Physical health: Chronic pain and heavy bleeding can cause fatigue and anemia, often requiring medical interventions such as medication or surgeries like myomectomy or hysterectomy.

Chronic pain and heavy bleeding can cause fatigue and anemia, often requiring medical interventions such as medication or surgeries like myomectomy or hysterectomy. Emotional well-being: Chronic symptoms and potential fertility issues can cause significant emotional stress, leading to anxiety, depression, and a reduced quality of life.

Chronic symptoms and potential fertility issues can cause significant emotional stress, leading to anxiety, depression, and a reduced quality of life. Social and professional life: Frequent medical appointments, pain, and fatigue can interfere with work and social activities, leading to missed opportunities and decreased productivity.

Dr Shanthala Thuppanna highlighted, “Managing fibroids can involve medications, including hormonal therapies, to regulate menstrual cycles and alleviate symptoms. Severe cases may require surgical interventions like myomectomy or hysterectomy, while minimally invasive options like uterine artery embolization are also available. Additionally, maintaining a healthy weight, balanced diet, and regular exercise are recommended for managing symptoms and overall well-being.”

Throughout history, women have frequently neglected their health, underlining the importance of advocating for regular check-ups every six months, rather than waiting until severe health crises occur. Understanding one's own body is paramount.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.