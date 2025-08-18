Gastroenterologist warns liver cirrhosis can affect your brain, leading to symptoms like personality changes, tremors

Many don’t realise that cirrhosis, a severe form of chronic liver disease, can progress to a condition that can impact brain function. In an August 15 Instagram post, gastroenterologist Dr Joseph Salhab highlighted how problems with your liver health could affect your brain function. When the liver sustains damage and loses its ability to remove toxins from the bloodstream effectively, it can lead to impaired brain function. (Adobe Stock)

The gastroenterologist and liver specialist explained how overt hepatic encephalopathy (OHE), a condition which can eventually impact your brain due to the progression of a liver disease. Here's how it impacts your brain function:

How can overt hepatic encephalopathy (OHE) impact your brain?

In the post, Dr Salhab highlighted that liver disease can progress and eventually impact brain function. Explaining what OHE is, the gastroenterologist stressed that it is a complication of cirrhosis and occurs when the liver sustains damage and loses its ability to remove toxins from the bloodstream effectively, causing toxins to accumulate and lead to impaired brain function.

He explained, “This leads to a range of mental and physical symptoms that can significantly impact a person's well-being.” Symptoms associated with an episode of OHE can include:

confusion

disorientation

severe personality changes

changes in sleep patterns

tremors, and more.

On the surface, these symptoms may not seem connected to a decline in liver function, but the gastroenterologist pointed out that this is why it is always recommended to speak to your doctor about all of your symptoms.

However, Dr Salhab pointed out that despite the condition's complexities, it's important to note that the risk of other OHE episodes can be managed. “Understanding your condition is one of the most empowering steps you can take. I've heard from many patients and caregivers who said that they wish they knew what to look for, but they simply didn't have access to the right information. If you or someone you love is living with OHE, don't wait to learn more.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.