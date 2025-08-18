Fitness coach shares 7 habits that can burn fat 24/7: ‘Building muscles burns calories even at rest’

Having excess fat in your body, especially belly fat, can negatively affect your health and may contribute to several chronic conditions. It is your body ringing the warning bells that it is time to pay attention to your lifestyle and make healthy changes. Building muscles burns calories even at rest, giving you a true metabolic advantage. (Pexels)

While spot reduction is a myth as we can't control where our bodies lose fat, adding weight training, cardio, and a caloric deficit diet to your schedule can make your fat loss journey possible. Often, running is a go-to for many people aiming to lose fat. However, it cannot always be everyone's cup of tea. So, here are 7 ways you can burn fat 24/7.

7 ways to burn fat 24/7

In a July 28 Instagram post shared by fitness trainer Necach Marson, he talked about 7 things that can help you burn fat 27/7 that don't involve you running or walking on a treadmill. Sharing the 7 lifestyle changes, he wrote, “Want to burn fat 24/7? Not just when you’re on the treadmill? Here’s what actually moves the needle.” Here are the 7 things the coach suggested:

1. Sleep 7-9 hours nightly

Poor sleep tanks metabolism by 20-30 percent and spikes fat-storing hormones. Recovery means results, the fitness coach pointed out.

2. Walk 8k+ steps daily

Low-intensity walking oxidises fat without stressing your body or breaking down muscle.

3. Lift weights 3-4 times per week

Building muscles burns calories even at rest, giving you a true metabolic advantage.

4. Eat protein with every meal

30 percent of calories in protein are burned during digestion. It’s a natural fat burner.

5. Drink water before meals

Drinking water before meals boosts metabolism by 30 percent and curbs overeating without even trying.

6. Eat in a 10-hour window

When you divide your meals into a 10-hour window, you have better insulin sensitivity, which leads to better fat oxidation and energy balance.

7. Take cold showers

Taking cold showers activates brown fat and boosts calorie burn for hours after.

Lastly, the fitness coach shared a reality check: if you include these 7 habits in your daily schedule, “Running only burns calories while you’re doing it. These habits turn your body into a fat-burning machine all day long.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.