Nutritionist shares 3 chia seed smoothie recipes that can actually help digestion naturally

With all the junk and unhealthy food we eat, it is no surprise that digestive issues like bloating, constipation, and indigestion are so common. While herbal teas or over-the-counter remedies can offer some relief, have you ever tried chia seeds? These tiny seeds may not look effective, but they are packed with fibre, omega-3, and anti-inflammatory properties. Just one chia seed smoothie a day can help keep your digestion on track by supporting regular bowel movements and promoting a healthier gut. It is an easy, natural way to give your digestive system the little boost it needs to work properly! Chia seeds are very beneficial for digestion.(Adobe Stock)

Can chia seeds help improve digestion?

Chia seed is a superfood that is not only famous for its weight loss benefits but also for improving gut health. “These tiny seeds are rich in fibre, omega-3s, and essential nutrients that can keep your digestion on track in many ways,” Simrat Kathuria, a celebrity dietician and wellness coach, explains in an interview to Health Shots. Know 5 reasons why it may help:

1. Packed with fibre: Chia seeds are loaded with soluble fibre, which absorbs water and forms a gel-like substance in your digestive tract. This helps regulate bowel movements and support a healthy gut.

2. Rich in omega-3: The high omega-3 fatty acid content helps reduce inflammation. “For anyone dealing with gut irritation or inflammatory conditions like Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), chia seeds can make a noticeable difference. Less inflammation means smoother digestion and better nutrient absorption,” according to Kathuria.

3. Gel texture and hydrated: When soaked, chia seeds form a hydrating gel. A study published in Gels noted their excellent hydration and techno-functional properties, which not only keep you hydrated but also help soften stool and ease digestion.

4. Acts as a prebiotic: “Chia seeds may act as a prebiotic, feeding the beneficial bacteria in your gut,” says Kathuria. A healthy microbiome contributes to better digestion, improved nutrient absorption, and a stronger immune system.

5. Relieve constipation: By bulking up stool and making it easier to pass, chia seeds can significantly reduce constipation. A study published in Food Science & Nutrition found that chia seeds help improve stool consistency and frequency, making them an effective, natural remedy for healthy digestion.

Chia seed smoothie can help with common digestive issues. (Shutterstock)

How to make a chia seed smoothie at home?

While there are many ways to prepare a chia seed smoothie, in order to improve your digestion, follow these 3 easy recipes:

1. Banana ginger chia smoothie

Blend 1 banana, 1 teaspoon grated ginger, 1 tablespoon chia seeds, 1/2 cup yoghurt, and 1/2 cup almond milk. Let it sit for 5–10 minutes before drinking so the chia can thicken slightly.

2. Berry kefir chia smoothie

Combine 1/2 cup mixed berries, 3/4 cup kefir, 1 tablespoon chia seeds, and a drizzle of honey. Blend until smooth. This probiotic-rich chia seed smoothie is great for gut health and weight loss.

3. Mango Yoghurt chia smoothie

Blend 1/2 cup chopped mango, 1/2 cup Greek yoghurt, 1 tablespoon chia seeds, and 1/2 cup water or coconut water. This creamy chia seed smoothie is gut-friendly!

Other ways to consume chia seeds to improve digestion

Chia seeds are versatile and easy to add to your daily meals. If not a chia seed smoothie, you may also try these 3 ways to consume these tiny seeds for a healthy digestion:

1. Add to yoghurt: Sprinkle chia seeds over a breakfast yoghurt bowl with kiwi and flaxseeds. This fibre-rich smoothie helps keep you full longer while also promoting digestion.

2. Chia lemonade: Upgrade your regular lemonade by adding a spoonful of chia seeds. It is a refreshing, hydrating way to improve digestion throughout the day.

3. Mix it with oatmeal: Stir chia seeds into warm, creamy oatmeal to help promote regular bowel movements and have a filling, satisfying breakfast.

Give your gut some TLC with chia seed smoothies!