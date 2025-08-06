Should you replace lemon water with chia seed water first thing in the morning? A nutritionist answers

Chia seed water has quickly become a wellness favourite, with many raving about its amazing health benefits. These tiny black and white seeds are rich in fibre, omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and essential minerals like magnesium and calcium, making them a true nutritional powerhouse. Drinking chia water in the morning is considered one of the easiest ways to boost your health. But wait, what about your go-to lemon water? If you are stuck choosing between the two, we are here to help. Both drinks have taken over the health world for good reason, and each offers unique benefits. So, before you ditch one for the other, let us explore what each brings to the table and find out if one really is better than the other. Know which one is better between chia seed water or lemon water.(Adobe Stock)

Is chia seed water healthy?

Yes, chia seed water is a healthy addition to your diet, offering several health benefits. These tiny seeds, from the Salvia hispanica plant (a member of the mint family), are rich in nutrients and easy to digest. When soaked in water, they become a gel-like drink that supports your health in many ways. It can be enjoyed as chia seed smoothies, water, or even added to foods. Here are 7 key benefits of drinking chia seed water:

1. Chia seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, especially alpha-linolenic acid (ALA). They can help lower high blood pressure, reduce inflammation, and improve cholesterol levels, key factors in reducing heart disease risk, as per a study published in Food Science and Nutrition.

2. “Packed with dietary fibre, chia seeds help regulate bowel movements, prevent constipation, and support a healthy gut,” says dietitian Gauri Anand.

3. According to the US Department of Agriculture, 100 grams of chia seeds contain around 16.5 grams of protein. This supports muscle growth, curbs hunger, and can aid in weight loss efforts.

4. Chia seeds are loaded with antioxidants that help fight free radical damage, slow down signs of ageing, boost immunity, and protect against chronic illnesses.

5. When soaked, chia seeds expand and form a gel-like substance, which helps keep you fuller for longer and reduces cravings, supporting weight loss.

6. Chia seed water may help manage blood sugar levels, making it beneficial for people with or at risk of type 2 diabetes.

7. Chia seed water acts as a gentle detox drink, helping flush out toxins while supporting liver function and clearer skin.

Chia seeds might be tiny, but they are nutritiously mighty. (Pexels)

What are the benefits of lemon water?

Lemon water is a simple yet powerful health drink, and for good reason. Infused with vitamin C, antioxidants, and essential nutrients, this citrus beverage can do more than just quench your thirst. Here are 7 benefits of drinking lemon water:

1. Lemon water is rich in vitamin C, which helps strengthen your immune system, support collagen production, and promote skin and overall health. According to the European Journal of Nutrition, it also improves digestion by increasing gastric secretion and lowering glycemic response, especially when consumed in the morning.

2. “Lemon water may aid weight loss thanks to its fibre content and natural compounds that help increase feelings of fullness, curb appetite, and reduce calorie intake,” suggests Anand. It may also boost metabolism and prevent obesity, reveals a research in Clinical Biochemistry and Nutrition.

3. With its potassium and antioxidant content, lemon water helps regulate blood pressure and protects the heart by reducing oxidative stress and inflammation.

4. The vitamin C and antioxidants in lemon water can help brighten your complexion, reduce blemishes, and improve skin hydration, leaving you with a healthy glow.

5. The citric acid in lemons may help prevent kidney stones by raising urinary citrate levels, which can inhibit stone formation.

6. While lemon juice is acidic, drinking it diluted in water can help fight bad breath and reduce bacteria without damaging tooth enamel.

7. Last but not the least, the scent of lemon has a calming effect that can lower stress and anxiety levels.

Is chia seed water better than lemon water?

Chia seed water and lemon water are both excellent for hydration, digestion, and weight management. Lemon water is rich in vitamin C, boosts immunity, and supports skin health. Chia seed water is packed with fibre, omega-3s, and helps curb hunger.

“While chia may cause bloating in some, lemon water can erode tooth enamel if consumed excessively. Chia seed water suits those who need high sustained energy, and following a high fibre diet, while lemon water is great for immunity and detoxification,” states Anand. Therefore, whether chia water is better than lemon water for you depends on your personal preferences and health.

You can also combine chia seed water with lemon juice!

Yes, why should you get the benefits of only one ingredient when you can have both? “Just mix 1 tablespoon of chia seeds in a glass of water and let it sit for 15–20 minutes. Then, add the juice of half a lemon, and you are done,” suggests Anand. This refreshing drink offers fibre, antioxidants, and vitamin C, supporting digestion, satiety, immunity, and skin health all in one go!